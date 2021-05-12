I Tell My Patients Not to Mask Their Kids Outside

I tell parents that residual anxiety about their kids’ health is normal, but that the data provide a nice antidote for fear. After a year of terrifying headlines about kids having protracted symptoms, known as “long COVID,” or multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), it turns out that the prevalence of long COVID in kids is low and the risk of contracting MIS-C is tiny. (MIS-C is also treatable.)
In fact, children and young adults remain at low risk for COVID-19 overall. A little perspective is in order. According to the CDC, COVID-19 had killed 490 kids under the age of 18 as of May 10—fewer kids than die during a bad flu season. For example, the flu killed approximately 643 kids under the age of 18 during the 2017–18 flu season, and that’s despite widespread vaccination against the flu.
The death of any child is tragic. But we don’t close down our lives for the flu, and we don’t mask up our kids—inside or out—during flu season. Instead, we send our kids to school, camp, day care, activities, and social gatherings.
As the Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo recently told The New York Times, “I can accept the risks of my kids getting COVID, in part because I compare it to the risk of getting other infectious diseases and the risk seems very, very small. I feel that if my kids were to get COVID, they would be okay. I also see the direct harms of their not having a normal life.”
Throughout the pandemic, public-health officials have exhorted Americans to think not only of themselves or their kids, but also of the vulnerable people around them. This good advice doesn’t change my opinion on kids unmasking outdoors. People under the age of 20 may be half as susceptible to infection as people over the age of 20, and they are at least one-third less likely to spread the virus to others. The evidence at this point is overwhelming: Kids don’t appear to get COVID-19 as much as adults do, they generally don’t get that sick if they do get COVID-19, and they don’t transmit the virus to others as much as adults do. And the national picture has changed radically since 2020: Vaccination is widely available to adults, vulnerable and otherwise.
All of this research points to the conclusion that if you let your kids go unmasked outdoors, you’re not putting them or your community at significant risk. The risk is not zero, but then again, the risk of excessive caution is not zero either.
Kids are dealing with isolation, loneliness, neglect, abuse, anxiety, and depression. During the pandemic, I haven’t met a parent whose child isn’t struggling in some way. We know from research on other pandemics that one in five people experiences post-pandemic PTSD, more so those who were infected or quarantined. We also know that adverse childhood experiences show up later as PTSD and cardiovascular disease.