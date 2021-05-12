I Tell My Patients Not to Mask Their Kids Outside

With new daily COVID-19 case numbers in the tens of thousands, the CDC is appropriately worried about ongoing community spread. Unvaccinated kids are vulnerable to COVID-19 and can infect other unvaccinated people.

Any general recommendation, moreover, has exceptions. As a physician, I’m well aware that parents of high-risk kids may continue telling their children to wear masks outside. So may parents of kids routinely in contact with high-risk or unvaccinated adults. Different people are entitled to different fears and different levels of risk tolerance, for their families and their communities.

But for most young people, the social and emotional benefits of taking masks off outside greatly outweigh the personal and public-health advantages of keeping them on. Unmasking kids outside, getting them moving, and reconnecting them with their friends is the evidence-based path toward restoring their health and well-being.

The big picture is that we’re entering a new phase of the pandemic. As more than half of adults in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose and case rates drop, the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to unvaccinated people also lowers. In Israel, more than 60 percent of adults are fully vaccinated (kids under 16 are not), and cases in kids have fallen 99 percent since January.

Even before we entered this new phase, researchers understood that outdoor transmission was extremely rare. Viral particles disperse effectively outside. An early 2020 study of symptomatic cases in China, which involved careful contact tracing, discovered that just one of the 7,324 infection events investigated was linked to outdoor transmission. In a recent analysis of more than 232,000 infections in Ireland, only one case of COVID-19 in every 1,000 was traced to outdoor transmission. And a scoping review from the University of Canterbury also concluded that the risk of outdoor transmission is vanishingly small.

Reassuring information comes from sports as well. A study of more than 91,000 American youth soccer players over 10 weeks in the summer of 2020 found only one incident of COVID-19 transmission due to participation in the sport. Another study, which has not been peer-reviewed, looked at more than 30,000 high-school athletes and found that just one of 2,390 COVID-19 cases was related to sports. And mask usage during sports was not correlated with COVID-19 incidence. Finally, a study of adult rugby players who were infected with the coronavirus during their matches found that none transmitted the virus to any players in close contact with them during the matches, despite no masks being worn.

Some parents may worry about scary news stories that seem to contradict these findings. They may remember, for example, headlines from last summer about a Georgia overnight camp that was the source of a major COVID-19 outbreak. But many activities there took place indoors, and the counselors did not open windows or doors to increase ventilation in the cabins where campers slept. Masking the campers outdoors wouldn’t have stopped this outbreak.