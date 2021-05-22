Elliot Ackerman: America will have to reckon with its cynicism about Afghanistan

As my team leader did in Afghanistan, the military needs to set expectations about behavior clearly and early. It must take a zero-tolerance stance against gender discrimination and sexual harassment and assault. And leaders must be open to hearing and addressing concerns from women—no matter their nature. If the environment doesn’t change, women in the military will continue to underreport their problems, fearing retaliation, shaming, ostracism, and damage to their professional career.

A poor command climate can make women feel unsupported and alone. Even the small issues start to add up, contributing to a sense of isolation. Before my deployment to Contingency Operating Base Basrah, in Iraq, in 2009, a photo of me and one of another young female soldier displayed on a wall at my battalion’s headquarters were stolen. My peers assumed that someone liked the way we looked. One of the male leaders told me that I should be flattered. I wasn’t. The incident made me feel apprehensive, but I was busy, so I let it go. My battalion commander had picked me, with nearly no notice, to run a large supply warehouse—think a Walmart stocked with tools of war valued at more than $10 million.

At 23, I was a motivated junior officer, eager to please, but I was quickly overwhelmed by the job. Our team had to manage operations 24/7 with only 18 soldiers—less than half the typical personnel. As a new lieutenant right out of West Point, I had no experience nor the training to manage a supply warehouse. Instead, I had to rely on the expertise of the professionals around me.

One soldier who worked at a different warehouse at a large air base was helpful. He answered whenever I called or emailed, reviewed reports with me, and explained how the supply-accountability reporting system worked. His advice made our operations successful.

Then one day I got an email from him:

This is off the subject and off line but I tell my Battle Buddy how hot you sound over the phone, do you have a picture I can match up to your voice :-)

I was appalled by the sergeant’s audacity but wasn’t sure what to do. I sent the email to my fiancé (now husband), who was deployed to northern Iraq at the time. “You need to file a report,” he said. My fiancé was adamant. “This guy probably has a history of preying on women.”

But I was concerned about the repercussions of reporting, fearful of possible retaliation or damage to my reputation, even though I had done nothing wrong. I asked members of my chain of command for their opinion. My male company commander and a fellow male platoon leader told me to ignore the email. My female first sergeant advised me to write back, explaining why I was offended. No one suggested that I file a report.