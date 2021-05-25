George Floyd’s Murder Changed Americans’ Views on Policing

“These have been issues that have been a priority for African Americans for a long time—for decades. Last year, it was really just put into the spotlight for America writ large,” says Mario Brossard, a pollster at Global Strategy Group and a co-author of a recent report on Black voters’ priorities. “The one thing that may have changed [for African Americans] is the optimism.”

One source of hope is the growing recognition within the broader population of unequal treatment of Black Americans, demonstrated by the massive, diverse protests in summer 2020 as well as the widespread approval for the conviction last month of Derek Chauvin for Floyd’s murder. Before the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery last spring, Americans believed that race relations were improving, according to the online pollster Civiqs. That trend quickly reversed. Gallup found that Americans are now more conscious of race as a problem in American society, with the biggest shifts coming among white people.

Since the early months of the Trump administration, Civiqs has been asking Americans about their views on Black Lives Matter. Support for BLM increased among pretty much every demographic during summer 2020, a pattern that appears across different polls.

“Last summer was an inflection point for awareness around racial-justice issues and the need for policing reform,” says Bryan Bennett, the director of polling and analytics at the Hub Project, a progressive coalition, and an adviser to the Navigator poll.

Since then, support has subsided among most groups, but it hasn’t done so evenly. White progressives remain supportive: Navigator found that three-quarters approved of BLM in April, down slightly from 82 percent in June 2020. This parallels a broader shift in views among white liberals, with the group now to the left of even Black voters on some racial issues (though notably not policing).

But just 16 percent of white conservatives supported BLM in the April Navigator poll, a drop from 27 percent last summer. The Civiqs poll helps explain what happened: More than creating an increase in support for BLM, Floyd’s murder seems to have led to a real but ephemeral softening in opposition to BLM among conservatives. The number of Republicans saying they opposed Black Lives Matter steadily dropped over the past few years, from 83 percent at the outset of the Trump administration to just 58 percent immediately after Floyd’s death. The change didn’t come from growing support for the movement, which topped out at 9 percent in Civiqs’s surveys, but from mounting ambivalence. Today, however, Civiqs finds that Republican opinions are virtually identical to where they stood four years ago. A recent NPR poll even found that Republicans feel like race relations have improved since August 2017—a result that sets them apart from every other slice of the respondents, including Black people, white people, Hispanic people, Democrats, and independents. (A quarter of Republicans also believe that white people face “a lot” of discrimination, according to the Pew Research Center, more than the number who believe that Black people face similar prejudice.)