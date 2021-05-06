The Ringmaster Is Gone

When Trump was first booted from social media, experts and journalists alike characterized his exit from the online conversation as “deplatforming.” Until recently, the term was a descriptor for the practice, primarily employed by student activists, of refusing to provide speaking engagements to or objecting to invitations to visit campus for speakers with offensive, in many cases far-right political beliefs. In recent years, though, it’s entered into the popular discourse as a catchall for the practice of refusing to grant space to a person for sharing a view considered unacceptable or dangerous, most prominently when a social-media company gives a problem user the boot.

Using the word in that sense, platforms such as Facebook and Twitter have been deplatforming problem users—such as Islamic State supporters and far-right agitators—for years. The question is, to what effect? Does deplatforming reduce hateful activity, or does it merely push it to somewhere else on the internet? More ominously, can deplatforming backfire, radicalizing people who lose their account and the online communities around them? A growing body of scholarly literature has developed to answer these questions, and a review of this literature offers one way to understand Trump’s silence over the past four months. The issue is particularly timely, given the Facebook oversight board’s ruling and the six-month clock now ticking down toward Trump’s possible reinstatement on the platform. Whatever the ins and outs of Facebook’s policies may be, handing Trump back his megaphone—even if he remains banned from other platforms—is handing him a weapon.

David A. Graham: What ever happened to Donald Trump?

Trump isn’t gone entirely. He pops up from time to time, in press statements emailed to reporters, appearances on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, and blurry Instagram videos posted by guests at Mar-a-Lago. But both casual news consumers and reporters now enjoy what remained for four years a stubbornly elusive luxury: the ability to click away from the video of Trump and just stop thinking about him. The effect is akin to the expansive quiet left after a leaf blower right outside your window has been switched off. Along these lines, a widely cited report by the research firm Zignal Labs found a precipitous drop in online misinformation about the 2020 election in the week after Trump was banned.

Was it the loss of Trump’s Twitter account that silenced him, or the loss of the presidency? As Graham noted, traditionally, former presidents have dissolved into obscurity. George W. Bush once commented that then-President Barack Obama “deserves my silence”; Trump’s recent missives to reporters, sent not from Twitter but from 45office.com, show that he has no such compunctions about President Joe Biden’s prerogative. Without any authority behind them, his emails—like his rants about the 2020 election from a stage at Mar-a-Lago—have a disconnected, almost Dadaist quality. He is no longer, to use the poet Anne Carson’s description of a tyrannical Greek king, “the man whose moods tensify the world of the story.” What is the effect of his absence, beyond the absence itself?