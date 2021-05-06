Somebody Has to Do It

Writing speech rules is hard. Offline justice systems have been struggling with it for centuries. At best, the board can come up with better policies than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg can. At worst, it can still provide a check on Facebook’s power over what you or I—or even the president of the United States—can say in a very important corner of the online world. Zuckerberg alone decides is a terrible way to determine what should be allowed on a communication medium used by 2.8 billion people.

This is where the board comes in. Even if Congress could bridge the cavernous divide between Democrats’ and Republicans’ views on content moderation, the First Amendment would stand in the way of lawmakers coming anywhere near these kinds of decisions. Other countries are not constrained by the U.S. Constitution, but almost all democracies have significant qualms about governments making granular decisions about what people are allowed to say. Even if governments made such rules, the sheer scale and speed at which content moderation happens makes such an idea practically impossible. And so most of Facebook’s speech rules will always be settled by private, not public, power. In this world, even a moot court in which an essentially random group of people play judges is better than no court at all.

The people whom Facebook tapped for its board are precisely the kind you’d imagine on a supreme council of elders: retired judges, a Nobel Prize winner, a former prime minister of Denmark, a former editor in chief of The Guardian, human-rights advocates, and lots of lawyers. They reportedly get paid six-figure salaries, and their press road show this week suggests that they are enjoying the spotlight.

Members are still trying to make sense of their role. Facebook is typically responsive to pressure from only a small slice of Western media. The board is a global body, and in some decisions leaps at the opportunity to criticize Facebook’s failures overseas. Just last week, the board issued a decision about a post in India that was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. It drew attention to Facebook’s mistaken removal of the post and urged Facebook to make changes to stop such mistakes from happening again. Given the current political and public-health crisis in India, protecting political speech criticizing the government is an urgent responsibility. In that case, the board stepped up.

But it was far too modest in the Trump case. Writing the rules is Facebook’s job, the board’s members concluded, and the board will merely call balls and strikes on whether those rules are consistent with Facebook’s own values and the board’s interpretation of international human-rights law. The board made a strategic, perhaps even Solomonic, judgment to uphold Facebook’s initial decision but also not give its stamp of approval to kicking Trump off the platform forever. It dinged Facebook for making a “vague, standardless” decision—but then sent the controversy back to Facebook with a pretty vague and standardless set of instructions.