Don’t Fall for the D.C. Retrocession ‘Okey-Doke’

It sounds simple, fair, even refreshingly bipartisan. But don’t fall for the okey-doke.

You know the okey-doke. It is a move designed to distract your opponent so that you can take advantage of him. You fake right and run left to avoid a tackle in football, or pump-fake and drive past a defender in basketball. And Republicans today are using retrocession as an okey-doke to erode support for statehood legislation.

Students of D.C. history know that Washingtonians have three paths to full representation in Congress: statehood, amending the Constitution to give the city a vote, or retrocession. District residents have tried all three strategies in their 220-year quest for full citizenship rights. Only retrocession has been successful. So why not retrocession now?

The simple answer is that very few people in either D.C. or Maryland want it.

Since the early 1980s, a significant and growing majority of D.C. voters have been on the record as favoring statehood. A 1980 statehood referendum passed with 60 percent of the vote; a 2016 referendum registered 86 percent support.

By contrast, few D.C. voters want retrocession. One 1999 poll found that only a fifth of D.C. voters favored becoming part of Maryland. Last year, the city’s leading retrocession advocate, David Krucoff, earned just 1.6 percent of the vote in his bid to unseat D.C.’s nonvoting delegate to the House of Representatives, Eleanor Holmes Norton, a steadfast statehood supporter.

In Maryland, too, few voters seem interested in absorbing the District. In 1990, supermajorities of both chambers of the Maryland legislature, the people charged with voting to accept the District if Congress gives it back, stated that they did not favor retrocession. A 2016 Public Policy Polling survey found that only 28 percent of Marylanders favored “annexing Washington, D.C.,” compared with 44 percent who opposed it. By 2019, a Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that opposition to retrocession had climbed to 57 percent, while 51 percent of Marylanders favored statehood for the District.

Given such opposition, it is ironic to witness states’-rights Republicans clamoring for a proposal that involves the federal government forcing an unwanted mandate upon unwilling citizens.

Why are D.C. residents so opposed to retrocession? Their hostility is well earned.

Many reject retrocession in part because of its historical association with slavery. In the 1830s, the District was one of America’s largest slave-trading ports, and abolitionists inundated Congress with petitions to ban the slave trade in the nation’s capital. Nervous white Alexandrians came to see retrocession back to Virginia as a way to gain political rights, prosper economically, and protect their largest and most profitable industry from the unpredictable whims of Congress.