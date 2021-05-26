The Question of Who Counts

Over the past few years, some Republicans have been laying the groundwork for excluding noncitizens from being counted in both federal and state redistricting. Republican officials in Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas have discussed excluding noncitizens when apportioning the state legislature. In November, Missouri voters passed an amendment to their state constitution that would seem to permit such a move.

Is barring noncitizens from the population counted toward apportionment constitutional? In recent years, the Supreme Court has twice been asked to address that question but has dodged the issue both times—most recently in December. Soon, both the courts and state officials will be forced to decide. When they do, they must be guided by the nation’s shameful history regarding who “counts” for the purpose of political apportionment—a history that reveals the issue to be about far more than partisan power.

At the federal level, the question was supposedly put to rest long ago. The Fourteenth Amendment, added to the United States Constitution in 1868, requires that seats in the House of Representatives (and by extension the Electoral College) be apportioned based on the “whole number of persons in each State.” The framers of that amendment considered and rejected using the word citizen, explaining that “representation … was to be based upon population, independent of the franchise, independent of citizenship.” Representative John Bingham, during the 1866 debates over the Fourteenth Amendment, argued, “Under the Constitution as it now is and as it always has been, the entire immigrant population of this country is included in the basis of representation.” States have followed the federal lead—counting all “persons,” including noncitizens, when allocating political power.

The Fourteenth Amendment was one of three amendments made to the Constitution during the Reconstruction era immediately following the Civil War. The goal was not only to abolish slavery but also to end “caste” and “oligarchy of the skin,” as Senator Charles Sumner put it, by enshrining the equality principles of the Declaration of Independence into the nation’s constitutional values.

As originally written in 1787, the Constitution counted slaves as three-fifths of a person when allocating representation in Congress—one of several provisions incorporating slavery into the document. The Fourteenth Amendment put an end to such vestiges of slavery, ensuring that all persons (not just citizens) were entitled to “equal protection of the laws,” and further requiring that all persons were to be counted equally when apportioning political representation. That basic equality principle has been accepted by the nation for more than 150 years.

That is, until now.