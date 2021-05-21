Cancellation Is the Absence of Criticism

Adam Serwer: Why conservatives want to cancel the 1619 Project

One role of the board is to balance the faculty’s political decisions with its own. Its credibility depends, of course, on almost never doing this. Most reputable universities are ruled, in principle, by trustees who approve the professorial appointments of the university. The model for their intercession is Queen Elizabeth’s rule over the British Commonwealth. She is the Queen of Canada and of Australia, for example, and rules them loftily. Were she to intervene in their governments—putting Justin Trudeau in stocks, or dissolving Australia’s Parliament with a wave of her scepter—the outrage would be cataclysmic. That is why she rarely does so, and why the UNC board’s choice was imprudent at best, and likely to inspire regicidal sentiments among the UNC faculty.

But let’s return to the idea of “cancellation,” a term whose overuse and abuse in the past week has finally forced even its most zealous partisans to question its utility. Before the Hannah-Jones incident, Democratic Representatives Jamie Raskin and Jim Clyburn both described their GOP colleague Liz Cheney as a cancellation victim after House Republicans removed her as their leader. The term also jumped the species barrier, like some kind of zoonotic disease. The horse trainer Bob Baffert described his colt Medina Spirit as a victim of “cancel culture” after it tested positive for drugs and its Kentucky Derby victory was called into doubt.

The most common complaint about the phrase is that it is a high-class whine by people who can’t take criticism. You say something. Someone else says something back, and somehow that reaction is censorious and your own statement, which may or may not have been even more obtuse than the retort, was a matter of conscience whose very utterance caused the red phone to ring at Amnesty International. “Cancel culture is the proposition that some speech is free speech and other speech is censorship,” the attorney Ken White wrote on Twitter.

Here is the distinction that saves the term cancellation from uselessness and hypocrisy: Cancellation is not criticism; cancellation is the absence of criticism. It is the replacement of criticism with a summary punishment. The punishment ranges in seriousness and could include withdrawal of a job or just an invitation, but the salient point is that it is meted out instantly and without deliberation, often as the result of a mob action. When this switcheroo becomes a habit, the normal way of doing things, we can call that “cancel culture,” and it is indeed a sign of intellectual and institutional rot. The failure to distinguish cancellation from criticism is the source of the humor in V. S. Naipaul’s quip after the Ayatollah Khomeini dispatched assassins to kill Salman Rushdie for writing The Satanic Verses. Naipaul called Khomeini’s fatwa “a most extreme form of literary criticism.”