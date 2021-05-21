Capitalism Doesn’t Have to Be This Way

Brown Brothers was the epitome of an elite that saw itself as bound to lead, and whose public service represented a form of noblesse oblige. Altruism wasn’t the driver. It was rather a specific sense that they and their class could not ultimately thrive unless the commons thrived as well. They had attended schools such as Groton and Yale that inculcated ideas such as “To reign is to serve.” That ethos coalesced into a more coherent governing creed of “the Establishment,” which explains in part the rules-based, American-led order that followed World War II. It was an order meant to preserve capitalism against communism, to spread the gospel of wealth globally, and to allow the United States and the dollar to thrive, which would lead to the worldwide efflorescence of the middle class and so redound to the benefit of American capital and American companies.

But mention Brown Brothers today, and most Americans will shrug. Even in the financial world, the name evokes a response of “Are they still around?” or a tut-tutting shake of the head as if to say What a great firm—how sad what happened to it. Yet, the firm very much exists today, with 5,000 employees; a couple dozen partners; $2 billion in revenue, more or less; and $500 million in profits. If it were a public company, it would almost certainly be worth in excess of $10 billion, given what its peers are valued at. That’s modest in comparison with tech companies such as Amazon and Google, whose market capitalization exceeds $1 trillion—but hardly nothing in a country where the minimum wage is at most $15 an hour.

One of the odd offshoots of Brown Brothers was, in fact, the infamous investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert. It was cleaved off from Brown Brothers Harriman’s investment bank after the New Deal’s Glass-Steagall Act of 1934 (which Brown’s partners reluctantly supported as a necessary regulatory corrective that would restore public confidence in Wall Street). Drexel and its junk-bond king Michael Milken would eventually come to define a particular era in finance—an era epitomized by the 1987 movie Wall Street. Michael Douglas portrayed its main character, Gordon Gekko, as a composite of Milken and another disgraced financier, Ivan Boesky. Gekko declares, in all seriousness, “Greed is good.” That trope lives on; Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street was the same story told differently. That the story of Milken and Drexel, which imploded in the late ’80s, became a parable of plutocratic excess while the 220-year-old Brown Brothers has become an afterthought speaks volumes about how capitalism came to be articulated and understood in subsequent decades.

The Brown Brothers partners understood that working to bolster other institutions in society was ultimately to their advantage, even if that meant surrendering some upside. They worked with government rather than attempting to thwart regulation, and they served in government in order to shape the system. They were the epitome of America’s ruling class, yet felt a duty to serve. In contrast, today’s finance and tech barons—the products of a more fluid era, more meritocratic schools, and a wider variety of family backgrounds—appear to feel no duty except to their shareholders.