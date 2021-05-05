Biden Has the Power to Vaccinate the World

We need to be vaccinating billions of people quickly, and to do that we must manufacture more vaccines in India, and also Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Africa, Ghana, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, China, Russia, and anywhere else with the capacity to do so. Biden can make that happen by compelling pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. to share their vaccine recipes. Each recipe has two ingredients: the legal rights to make the vaccine, and a guide to manufacturing it. Yet, despite promising in a conversation with the universal-health-care advocate Ady Barkan last year to make the recipes available, and repeating his intention as recently as last week, Biden has not yet followed through.

The path forward is clear. First, the U.S. government can support a proposal made by South Africa and India at the World Trade Organization to temporarily suspend intellectual-property rights. The proposal has been languishing at the WTO since October, despite overwhelming support from developing countries, because of opposition from the U.S., as well as from Canada, Australia, the European Union and the United Kingdom. (The diktat of a few giant corporations, it would seem, takes precedence over the will of the people, even in a global emergency.) The Biden administration should reverse course at the WTO meeting this week and reject claims by the pharmaceutical industry that the proposal is merely a “thinly veiled attempt” to boost the Indian drug industry, never mind the crisis ripping through the country—or that a suspension of intellectual-property rights risks giving China and Russia the ability to "exploit" lifesaving technology, as though that were somehow a bad thing.

Secondly, the Biden administration has the power to require Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, in particular, to share the technology behind their vaccines, because American taxpayers funded them into existence. The U.S. government invested more than $1 billion in J&J’s research, covering a significant portion of the effort. Moderna, by its own admission, had 100 percent of its research costs covered by a $1 billion investment from the government.

Each vaccine has distinct advantages. The J&J vaccine is a single dose, making its use easier in countries with strained resources. The Moderna vaccine is based on novel mRNA technology that does not require the cultivation of biological material, including viruses and proteins, which traditional vaccine technologies rely on, making production relatively simple. (American taxpayers funded a portion of the research behind two other vaccines, Novavax and AstraZeneca, and the government could also consider how to make them more available.)

Although the Trump administration signed away much of the government’s power over the vaccines it funded, the Biden administration retains significant leverage. The president can lift patent barriers through a little-known but powerful law called government patent use. (Moderna, for its part, has already pledged not to enforce its patents during the pandemic, but the problem is that it does not own all the patents on its vaccine.) To share technology globally, the administration can invoke the Defense Production Act, which it reportedly relied on to force J&J to share its technology with a rival, Merck, so more of the vaccine could be made for Americans. The Defense Production Act gives the U.S. government wide authority to address health emergencies, including by providing “critical infrastructure assistance to any foreign nation.”