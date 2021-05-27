Biden Brings More Class Warfare to Foreign Policy

William J. Burns: The blob meets the heartland

The Trump administration claimed that multilateral trade deals allowed weaker states to gang up on and punish the United States. That was one of Trump’s arguments for pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade bloc negotiated by the Obama administration and 11 other nations to facilitate trade, set business standards, and counter Chinese influence in the world’s most economically dynamic region. To the extent that the Trump administration supported trade negotiations at all, American officials claimed that bilateral arrangements allowed the U.S. to dictate superior outcomes. (Never mind that the trilateral United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement was the only trade deal that Trump closed.)

Presumably because of domestic opposition, the Biden administration has yet to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership—which, as a presidential candidate, Biden vowed to renegotiate. His team echoes the Trump administration’s mistaken assertions that manufacturing jobs fled the United States for cheaper manufacturing abroad, cratering the economy for the American middle class. But 85 percent of job losses in the U.S. from 2000 to 2010—a period during which NAFTA was already in place, and China joined the World Trade Organization—were due to automation by American companies, not trade. This fact sits incongruously with the Biden administration’s enthusiasm for innovation as a major job creator.

Not only is Biden’s understanding of the economy fallacious, but so is his understanding of public attitudes about trade. As the commentator Daniel Drezner has pointed out, even voters who elected Biden president consider trade beneficial; where there is reduced support for trade is among Trump voters. But Biden is holding obdurately to the outdated belief that American domestic politics won’t permit rejoining the trans-Pacific deal or any other broad, standard-setting trade pact.

Instead, some prominent Democratic economic experts, such as the former Treasury official Larry Summers, have advised the Biden team to pursue only sectoral trade deals—that is, narrowly focused agreements that reduce trade barriers in specific industries (such as digital services or agricultural products). The underlying theory is that cutting up a wide range of trade matters into small bites will prevent opposition to any one deal from aggregating. But will it really be easier to get congressional ratification of dozens of small trade deals than of one large one? It’s a testable proposition, but the answer won’t be revealed unless the president makes the effort to get his trade-promotion authority extended by Congress, because it expires on July 1. Moreover, negotiating away trade barriers one economic sector at a time is likely to be as time-consuming as going country by country, as the Trump team was ostensibly doing.