How the Belarus-Ryanair Incident Changed the World

Moreover, when I spoke with Olga Koloschich, a Belarussian aviation lawyer and adviser to the country’s state-owned air services, she implored me to notice the wording of the air-traffic controllers’ instruction to the crew. We recommend you to land. “The captain of the Ryanair aircraft made the decision to land at Minsk National Airport on his own,” she said. The controllers advised the captain that his plane might be carrying a bomb—but they then left him the option of landing, according to their advice, or continuing to fly and taking his chance with a plane that might explode at any moment.

Russian and Belarussian authorities stress that the United States has forced down planes too. Some of the comparisons make less sense than others. In 2013, Bolivian President Evo Morales flew from Moscow and was forced to land in Vienna, to ensure that Edward Snowden was not a passenger on his presidential jet. But he was aboard a state aircraft, not a civil one, so the Chicago Convention did not apply, and Austria could demand that he land for any reason. (After a Snowden check came back negative, Morales was allowed to proceed.)

A more dramatic event involved the Palestinian terrorists who hijacked the Achille Lauro cruise ship, murdered an elderly American Jew, and dumped his corpse into the sea in 1985. After the attack, the Egyptian government chartered an Egyptair 737 to ferry the hijackers to safety in Tunis. The United States intercepted the 737 over the Mediterranean Sea and threatened to shoot it down if it did not land at a NATO base in Sicily. Here the comparison is a little closer to the Ryanair case: Egyptair is a civilian airline like any other. But the United States argued that the jet had been chartered by the government, for a government task, and had carried only four terrorists and 10 Egyptian soldiers—so it was not a civilian flight but a government one, and the United States could intercept it and force a landing. By contrast, you or I could have boarded Ryanair 4978. (Tickets were only 19.99 euros, if bought far enough in advance.)

A slightly more relevant example is the 2003 forced landing of the private jet of Andrey Vavilov, a Russian politician, in California, so that he could be questioned by prosecutors. That was a civil aircraft, even though you or I could not have boarded it. What distinguishes that case from the Belarussian one is that prosecutors did not confect a fake bomb threat, and they did not terrify or endanger 130 other people.

In bizarre incidents such as last weekend’s, Byerly said, policy makers often look for something illegal and fail to find it. “It would simplify their work,” he said. “But often the difference is not one of aviation law.” The scandal happens legally, in plain sight. That is why the European Union and others are scrambling: They have to find a punishment suitable for a country that has twisted the rules but may not have broken them. That could include boxing off Belarussian airspace. Whatever revenue tiny Belarus expected to get from overflight fees will drop, as carriers prefer to skirt its border. Belavia, the Belarussian airline, is losing its permit to fly to Europe. (Russia, Belarus’s ally and patron, has responded by barring European flights that avoid Belarus.)