Why Do Police Keep Shooting Into Moving Cars?

“If you actually hit the driver and are successful, now you’ve got an unguided missile,” Geoffrey Alpert, a professor at the University of South Carolina and an expert on police use of force, told me. “It’s just as likely if you shoot someone that a foot’s going to go on the gas as on the brake.”

That’s what happened with Brown. Many departments prohibit or discourage firing into moving vehicles, including the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Yet police keep firing at cars. On April 11, as jurors nearby in Minneapolis heard the trial of Derek Chauvin, police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, pulled over 20-year-old Daunte Wright. They discovered that Wright had an outstanding warrant, and attempted to arrest him. As Wright wriggled free of handcuffs, dove into his car, and began to drive away, Officer Kim Potter pointed her pistol at Wright, then fired a shot. After Potter shot Wright, his car went a short distance before striking another car, as well as a barrier. He died at the scene. While the Brooklyn Center police chief says he believes that Potter intended to fire her Taser rather than her pistol, the city’s use-of-force policy says that less lethal weapons should usually not be used on people operating vehicles, for fear of collateral injuries.

Brown and Wright are just the latest in a grim litany. In 2015, Officer Ray Tensing shot and killed Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop near Cincinnati. When DuBose tried to drive away, Tensing opened fire. Tensing was charged with murder, but claimed that DuBose was dragging his arm, and a jury deadlocked on the case. Two years later, outside Dallas, Officer Roy Oliver shot and killed Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old boy riding in the passenger seat of a car that police tried to prevent from leaving a party. Police initially said the car was driving toward them, but body-camera footage showed that was false. Oliver was convicted of murder the following year. In 2019, Customs and Border Protection wounded an American at a border crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

New examples pop up in headlines every few weeks. In March, an officer in Berkeley, California, was fired for shooting at a fleeing car, and a Chesilhurst, New Jersey, officer was charged after he tased a man on a moving ATV, against state policy, leading to the driver’s concussion and several broken bones. The same month, a Los Angeles police officer opened fire on a fleeing driver. The LAPD said Travis Elster had tried to hit the officer, but video evidence is inconclusive at best, and suggests that Elster was trying to swerve around him. In February, a New York Police Department officer opened fire after a driver closed a window on his hand.

We don’t know how often these incidents happen, because there’s no standard tracking of them, but The Washington Post’s database of police shootings records more than 1,000 fatal shootings of people fleeing in cars since 2015. That tally is only gesturally helpful—it excludes nonfatal cases, includes some cases that may be justified under departmental rules, and may miss other instances—but it demonstrates that shootings continue despite rules meant to prevent them, and often with lethal consequences.