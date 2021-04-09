When the Pandemic Ends, I Worry I’ll Be Left Behind

“My whole life was already lockdown,” one of my neurologist’s patients told him when he asked her how she was coping. And I’ll admit that when I heard people complaining about their loss of freedom, my first, if admittedly guilty, reaction was “Now you know.”

They now knew how it felt to be cheated out of a holiday dinner, a graduation, a wedding; to miss the theater, museums, sports, restaurants, and, above all, visits to friends. They had discovered what it was like to wake up every morning in amazement that their circumstances had not changed, to go to bed thinking about all the things that they would have done if they could. And they even knew to be careful not to complain about it too much, because with the hospitalizations and fatalities climbing, they understood that so many people had it so much worse than they did.

After a few weeks of seeing Instagram posts of homemade baguettes, boules, and challahs, though, I started to wonder if my illness had taught me anything I could share, anything that might help my friends grapple with their newfound restrictions. I told them about the importance of establishing a routine so that work and sleep and trips to the refrigerator wouldn’t get out of hand. I described the joy of cleaning a closet so that order could be imposed on chaos, however minor. I explained that when you’re spending every day in one place, any window that shows movement—even of buses or bicycle messengers—is an affirmation of life. And I reminded them of the consolation of music, the comfort of well-loved books, and the virtue of remembering that no one knows the future. For the first and—I’m quite sure—only time in my life, I felt like Audrey Hepburn, who, in the classic thriller Wait Until Dark, plays a blind woman who uses her disability as an advantage. Trapped by a murderer, she smashes the light bulbs in her apartment, knowing better than her attacker how to navigate the darkness.

When everyone started arranging Zoom get-togethers, my world shifted into a kind of balance I hadn’t felt since I first was diagnosed with this stupid illness. We were all meeting in the same ways, doing and not doing the same things. The chance to go to a “party” without using up all my energy just to get there was (and still is) a revelation. I don’t need good balance to have drinks with friends if I’m in my living room. I don’t need a lot of energy if the party I’ve been invited to does not require grown-up clothing, or makeup, or transportation, or standing, or a day to recover. The two-dimensional screen, that glass barrier that healthy people said was keeping their relationships static and imprisoned, was a liberator for me. I finally had freedom from FOMO because everyone was missing out.

I also felt free from guilt, perhaps the sweetest freedom of all. To be chronically ill is, for many of us, to be chronically guilty, to vacillate between knowing one’s limitations and thinking that we can magically overcome them by force of will. “Could”s and “should”s do an elaborate tango: I’d go if I could gets entwined with I should go. We think: I should try harder. Could I try harder? I should. During the pandemic, the only shoulds have been to stay put, socially distance, and wear a mask. Find me a person who's chronically ill who hasn't at some point had to stay home, avoid social events, and, one way or another, put on a mask.