The Chauvin Trial’s Jury Wasn’t Like Other Juries

Additionally, during voir dire, several jurors spoke about their own experiences with police violence, and those accounts were not disqualifying, as they almost certainly would have been in other trials. Doing so is a particularly egregious practice because it ensures that for many Black jurors, past unequal treatment by the police will result in continued alienation from the legal system. Rather than allowing these jurors to draw on what they have learned through their lived experiences as citizens—one of the reasons the Founders fought to include “trial by jury” in the Sixth Amendment—judges have often conveyed to Black jurors that their experiences make them ineligible for service. But, again, that was not the case under Judge Cahill. When questioned about his perspective on the police, Juror 52, a Black man who works in the banking industry and coaches youth sports, spoke of witnessing a Minneapolis Police Department officer “body slam and then mace an individual simply because they did not obey an order quick enough.” Juror 52 was nevertheless seated.

Even with Judge Cahill’s more open standards, certain political ideas do seem to have remained outside the bounds of the court’s approval. Almost all of the jurors who made it to voir dire had a negative impression of the movement to defund the police or were unable to express an opinion about it, because they didn’t have enough information. While a critique of the police and the legal system was not a bar to being a juror in this case, believing that radical changes to the structure or purpose of the police are necessary most likely was. A strong agreement with that position on the questionnaire was possibly a valid reason for the judge to dismiss a juror prior to the interview stage.

In voir dire, potential jurors can be rejected either by the judge—which is called dismissal for cause—or by the attorneys via peremptory strike. As is clear, Judge Cahill did not dismiss jurors who held systemic critiques of law enforcement. But what’s maybe even more surprising is that neither did the attorneys. The only limitation on the use of strikes is that a juror cannot be dismissed on the basis of race alone. In the Chauvin case, the defense was entitled to 18 peremptory strikes and the prosecution 10, but both sides had strikes remaining when all jurors, including the alternates, had been selected.

This suggests that both sides were being cautious with their strikes, declining to use them on jurors who appeared only slightly unfavorable to their side. The prosecution didn’t strike Juror 92, a white woman who said that she had great respect for police officers and thought that citizens should cooperate with the police, as she herself had done at traffic stops. Similarly, the defense did not strike Juror 44, a white woman who testified that “we have disenfranchised [minority citizens]. Laws were created many years ago that have not kept up with society and cultural changes.” Later, she said, “There’s inherent bias in the system.” The defense attorney forcefully pushed her to clarify whether she thought all officers were complicit in wrongdoing (she did not) and whether the media had ever exaggerated bias (sometimes), but did not dismiss her.