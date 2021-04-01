The Strange New Doctrine of the Republican Party

Over the next half decade, versions of the Oklahoma law would spread. Today, 12 other states allow virtually anyone to carry their weapon in their vehicle onto other people’s property. The property owner is forbidden to object or forbid. Eleven more states override the property rights of parking-lot owners a little less drastically. In those states, only concealed-carry permit holders may take their guns into parking lots. Altogether, in almost half the states in the country, gun rights now trump property rights to a greater or lesser degree.

I tell this story as background to the sudden eruption of conservative outrage about the prospect of “vaccine passports”: the idea that businesses might demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination from potential customers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has vowed to ban the practice in his state, if he can, and his rejection has been passionately echoed by other right-of-center commentators and politicians.

Whether vaccine passports ever will exist remains highly uncertain. A lot of questions remain about the technology required—and about whether the concept makes any business sense. The United States could well reach herd immunity faster than any reliable vaccination certificate can be created. No business feels the need for certificates against tuberculosis or other once fiercely infectious diseases, because the diseases have ceased to be prevalent enough to justify the trouble.

For now, then, the discussion about vaccine passports remains theoretical—which makes the discussion all the more impassioned and embittered. DeSantis and others are loudly advertising that with COVID-19, as with guns, their version of freedom puts greater priority on right-wing cultural folkways than on rights of property and ownership.

So it is with technology platforms too. Just as gun carriers have used state power to redistribute control of parking lots from the property owner to themselves, so do many conservatives seek to use federal power to redistribute control of the big social-media companies to their own benefit. The companies will still own the platforms, sort of—but many conservatives now want the government to write the rules about what is allowed on those platforms.

With both guns and social media, Florida has been unusually noisy about upholding folkways over ownership rights. The Florida version of the parking-lot law—signed by then–Governor Charlie Crist in 2008—forbids employers even to inquire whether an employee has left a gun in a car on a company parking lot. In February, DeSantis sought to assert the state of Florida’s right to determine who would be allowed to use social-media platforms and how they might use them, by threatening fines and other penalties against companies that deplatformed people whom the state did not want to see deplatformed.