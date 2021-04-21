Reforms That Can Help Revive the American Dream

For those of us who had spent years trying to use finance to fight inequality, the Great Recession was excruciating. Even today, some critics argue that a large number of the loans that went bad during the early 2000s were made to unworthy borrowers by lenders seeking to comply with the Clinton-era regulatory regime. But studies by the Federal Reserve found that a mere 6 percent of the defaulting loans had even been CRA-eligible. Instead, the housing bubble that emerged through the Bush years illustrated the dangers of allowing the market to get ahead of any regulatory regime. For decades, activists had spotlighted how bankers had excluded minority communities from building the generational wealth that comes from owning a home. Now the communities that had been iced out of the mortgage market were being victimized for finally having gotten in.

The impact was particularly acute in the communities the CRA had been established to serve. In some places, the functional Black unemployment rate—the inability to obtain full-time employment or earn more than a poverty wage—rose to roughly 70 percent. Many good banks—institutions such as Chicago’s ShoreBank, which had served minority communities with integrity when their competitors were engaged in redlining—were forced out of business. Perhaps most distressing for those who had fought to extend the power of credit to lower-income Americans was the spectacle of a housing crisis that pierced any sense that the momentum of the 1990s would continue to drive progress. It turned out that a rising tide did not lift all boats for very long; some were left stranded when the tide went out. And so even after decades of activism, the communities most harmed by prejudice were, by many standards, no better off.

The situation improved gradually through the Obama-era recovery and beyond—until the coronavirus pandemic hit. Today, a new cadre of financial regulators, many being appointed by President Joe Biden, face a fresh opportunity to transform the financial world’s role in the fight against prejudice and inequality. Three decades ago, our aim was to rip racism out of the banking sector “root and branch.” But now we know it’s not just overt discrimination that we have to combat. As the Great Recession demonstrated, the world of lending can actually exacerbate problems if it is not regulated both to prohibit what is effectively sanctioned loan sharking and to ensure that every financial institution (and not just banks) have affirmative obligations to serve lower-income Americans the right way. To that end, any new regulatory regime needs to incorporate the lessons of the past.

First, as the Biden administration and various independent regulatory agencies begin to think more comprehensively about how to extend fair and equitable loans, they need to embrace clear and transparent metrics. The CRA, as it was initially understood in 1977, simply mandated that lenders make a good-faith effort to serve the communities in which they operated. In the 1980s and early 1990s, though, it became evident that paperwork is no substitute for real lending. By setting clear metrics, we can avoid the danger of forcing financial institutions to create another housing bubble, without letting lenders off the hook. No financier should be able to claim sympathy for merely having tried to lend to their whole community. Today, too many financial institutions have been given license to collect trillions of dollars in profit with no affirmative obligations other than to serve the most privileged members of society.