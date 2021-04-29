Don’t Wait for Herd Immunity

But to stake fundamental decisions about how society will operate upon a deceptively simple scientific standard is to wish away considerable ambiguity of the data. One reason herd immunity appears so elusive is that no one has determined what the right threshold is. The CDC website simply says that “experts don’t yet know” when herd immunity will set in. Late last year, Fauci indicated that herd immunity would arrive when 75 to 85 percent of the population had been infected or vaccinated . The difference between Fauci’s lower and higher number is about 33 million people, and even the lower one can’t possibly be achieved without vaccinating Americans under the age of 18. More recently, he has described herd immunity as a “moving target.” The World Health Organization puts the number at 60 to 70 percent. In Israel, 60 percent of the population had received at least one dose of a vaccine by April 19. The country recorded just 151 new cases that day, down from 8,000 in early January. Its experience suggests that the U.S. could soon achieve the same outcome—a major drop in cases without fully stamping out the virus—as the number of vaccinated Americans gradually increases.

I am a former homeland-security and disaster-preparedness official. For the past year, I have advised mayors, governors, and private-sector leaders on COVID-19 response and vaccination plans. Although I am not a scientist, I believe strongly in making decisions grounded in science. The information that doctors and researchers provide is like other forms of good intelligence: based on data and other provable facts, but incomplete or inconclusive at times, and subject to revision. To imply that science can make politicians’ decisions for them puts a lot of pressure on scientists and discards other forms of expertise—including skill at communicating with the public and mastery of supply-chain logistics—that are essential to guiding a large, diverse society to the other side of a crisis.

Whether the minimal risk of catching COVID-19 from a passing jogger on the sidewalk warrants making everyone wear a mask outdoors is not a purely scientific question. Likewise, science informed the decision to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite a small number of serious side effects, but this too was a value judgment: Should Americans tolerate tiny risks in the name of getting back to normal? Especially if herd immunity is an unlikely goal, Americans should measure success in terms not of risk elimination but of risk minimization, and authorities should embrace the latter goal more explicitly.

We have plenty of reasons to worry about the continuing pandemic: the variants, runaway viral spread in India and Brazil, differences in vaccination rates that mirror racial and political divides. But cautionary public-health guidance risks losing its impact if it fails to acknowledge what the American public surely can see: We are winning the war against COVID-19 in the United States, and we can adapt better than the virus can. The tools with which Americans have become familiar in the past year—testing, masks, targeted business closures, the selective protection of the most vulnerable groups, public-education campaigns to promote the new vaccines—can be deployed as needed. When conditions improve, government guidelines that have kept schools closed, discouraged travel, and imposed far-reaching mask requirements need to be updated. The CDC took a step in this direction this week, lifting a recommendation that masks be worn outdoors at all times.