Biden Needs Unions to Force His Hand

The parable helps explain why Biden—who himself has often relied on his “Scranton Joe” shtick as a substitute for union advocacy—made the strongest public speech in support of the legal, practical, and moral right of workers to organize a labor union that an American president has ever made: He now sees a lot of energy coming from his party’s progressive wing.

Even Roosevelt—who immensely expanded America’s truncated welfare state and was beloved by working-class voters and sometimes openly hostile to the country’s “economic royalists”—was indifferent to the National Labor Relations Act as it went through Congress. Indeed, he stalled the bill for a year before ultimately signing it, in 1935. Roosevelt also failed to support crucial organizing drives in the steel and textile industries. Although the Congress of Industrial Organizations cleverly attributed pro-union words to Roosevelt on its posters, and FDR himself sometimes urged companies to settle with union-organizing campaigns, he was not instinctively a booster of the movement, as far as I and many labor historians know, and he was wary of being too closely associated with its most radical elements.

Out of deference to labor, the next Democratic president, Harry Truman, unsuccessfully vetoed the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act, which allowed states to enact anti-union “right to work” laws. But he was frequently enraged by strikes and union leaders, such as the imperious John L. Lewis of the United Mine Workers of America. Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society included legislation for almost every component of the Democratic Party’s post–New Deal coalition, but unions lost on their primary goal of reversing the worst parts of Taft-Hartley. More recently, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama sometimes said the right things about unions and appointed some excellent pro-union agency personnel, but brought little passion to the cause of labor. Over generations, because of enormous structural economic changes, vehement Republican Party opposition, and labor’s own strategic failures, union membership waned. The modern Democratic Party did not see labor as linked either to its expanding suburban constituency or to the growing Black-freedom movement. Unlike Martin Luther King Jr.—who believed that labor rights and civil rights were linked and was in Memphis to support a sanitation workers’ strike when he was assassinated in 1968—Democrats often took unions’ endurance and political strength for granted.

Biden’s video speech signals a much warmer embrace of labor. “Today and over the next few days and weeks, workers in Alabama and all across America are voting on whether to organize a union in their workplace,” he said—an obvious reference to the Amazon-warehouse fight in Bessemer. Why does that specificity matter? Amazon is the second-largest private-sector employer in the United States. Its impersonal consumer interface and globalized, relentlessly efficient supply chain make the company the emblem of modern capitalism. The effort of workers at Amazon’s Alabama plant is today’s parallel of the great organizing drives in the steel and auto industries in the 1930s. Its subject is a hugely successful company that has made itself central to the nation’s economy. By weighing in on the right to unionize, Biden also engaged two other audiences: Any workers thinking about organizing anywhere in the country, and everyone else interested in the well-being of the American polity.