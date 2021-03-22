The Whole Point Was to Avoid Mob Violence

The Founders would have been appalled by the attack on the Capitol but not surprised. Their reading of classical history and moral philosophy led them to fear the precise scenario that transpired on January 6: that lying demagogues would incite violent mobs to subvert the republic by putting factional loyalty above the public interest. As one of John Adams’s favorite historians, Thomas Gordon, put it: “When Passion prevails, Reason is not heard.” Passion would lead to the rule of the mob, reason to the rule of law.

So how to create a government based on reason, not passion? That was the question the Framers of the Constitution came to Philadelphia to answer in May 1787. Months earlier, they had watched Shays’ Rebellion in horror, as a violent group of farmers in western Massachusetts mobbed the county courts and the federal armory because they were unable to pay their creditors. James Madison pointed to the Shaysites in “Federalist No. 10” as an example of a mob, or faction, which he defined as “a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or a minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adversed to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”

Madison’s definition of faction is famously slippery—in a democratic republic, who defines the “permanent and aggregate interests of the community”? And who is to judge whether a particular form of crowd action is based on unreasonable passion rather than the cool voice of reason? Moreover, the Founders themselves had not always been averse to mob action as a type of political protest. As the legal scholar Larry Kramer argues in The People Themselves, and in this interview, crowd action, which the Founders also called “mobbing,” was an accepted form of political protest in the Revolutionary era, when it was highly regulated by well-understood rules and customs. In England during the Middle Ages, if a sheriff thought a mob was illegitimate, he would literally read it the Riot Act. The leaders of the mob would then deliberate before deciding whether to proceed.

To the Framers, the Boston Tea Party was the paradigm of a legitimate crowd action. After spending 19 days trying to negotiate a way to prevent the tea from being offloaded into Boston Harbor, which would have triggered customs duties, the Sons of Liberty boarded the British merchant ships on the 20th day, right before the tax was due, and dumped the tea into the harbor. What set the Tea Party apart from Shays’ Rebellion, or from the Massachusetts mob that attacked the home of the colonial governor of Massachusetts, Thomas Hutchinson, in 1765, wrecking his mansion and gardens and destroying his books and papers?