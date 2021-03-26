The Real Border Crisis

This was a policy choice, not an inevitability. In 2000, there were 1,676,438 apprehensions, according to CBP’s statistics. In 2019, during the last “border crisis,” there were 859,501. America has the largest system of immigration detention in the world, because this is the course policy makers have chosen.

Under the current system, unaccompanied children are meant to be transferred to institutions managed by the Department of Health and Human Services, which then places them with a family member or guardian as soon as it can find one. But the sheer number of unaccompanied children arriving—close to 15,000 are now reportedly in the custody of various agencies—has overwhelmed some facilities, leading to migrants being held in disgraceful conditions the Biden administration vowed but failed to prevent.

“You don’t just release young people on this side of the border without checking out a sponsor and making sure that they will be safe, and that they will be taken care of when they are admitted to the United States,” Meissner told me. “The difficulty continues to be with the Border Patrol facilities, which are more like holding cells.”

None of this justifies the mistreatment of migrants under this administration or prior ones. But the fact that the Trump administration believed inhumane conditions would make its approach more effective, and the current one sees them as a problem to be fixed, is a relevant distinction.

“These are long-standing problems with CBP—committing horrific abuses on kids, on pregnant people, on anybody in their custody—but they all got turned up to the highest level of cruelty under the Trump administration, and they got a lot more spotlight,” Shah told me. “It's not that the last four years, CBP and ICE were told by the Trump administration to do bad things, and then they did that … CBP and ICE did the things that they had been doing, and they were given a longer leash to do them.”

Shah and others have argued that the current massive system of immigration detention is unnecessary—that the law allows most detainees, excluding the ones likely to pose a flight risk or a threat to public safety, could be released during their immigration proceedings. The current system is a relatively recent invention, and another course could be chosen.

But just as the detention system has grown, so has the power of those that maintain an interest in that system’s expansion. That includes private prison contractors trying to fill beds as the incarcerated population shrinks, unions representing ICE and Border Patrol agents, and the politicians whose constituents are employed in such industries and who benefit from their contributions. For these factions, every immigration problem is a nail, and the solution is always a hammer. Their advocacy has done a great deal to shape a policy conversation where the only proposals taken seriously are those to expand that very system, or to make it more punitive.