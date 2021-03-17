What Sarah Everard’s Murder Illuminates—And Might Obscure

On the evening of March 3, Sarah Everard did everything right: She went home at a reasonable hour and traveled the long way, along well-lit London streets. As she walked, she checked in with her boyfriend on the phone. Then the call abruptly cut out.
Everard never made it home that night. Her remains were recently discovered in the Kent woodlands, some 50 miles from where she was last seen alive. A police officer, Wayne Couzens, has been charged with the 33-year-old’s kidnapping and murder (and also faces separate allegations of indecent exposure three days prior). The two do not seem to have had any previous contact.
Everard’s murder has touched a nerve—protests have broken out in Britain, and her case has sparked a wider conversation about male violence, sexual harassment, street harassment, and women’s safety. This conversation is well worth having. But we shouldn’t focus too narrowly on the threat women face on the street, from strangers, to the exclusion of the even greater threat posed by the men women know.
Most, if not all, women, as well as many nonbinary people, can relate to the experience of feeling acutely unsafe while out in public. Everard’s murder moved me to tweet about one of my own, particularly vivid, experiences. Just after dusk, I left my flat and walked mere steps to wait at a well-lit tram stop, on a busy main road in Melbourne, Australia. A strange man pulled up on the side street, exited his vehicle, and proceeded to masturbate to completion while staring straight at me. I stood there dumbfounded; the threat was unmistakable. And yet, at 21, I blamed myself. I was dressed up for a date and hence (in my young and guilt-prone mind) asking for such attention. I still feel a residual shame while writing about this incident.