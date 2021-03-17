What Sarah Everard’s Murder Illuminates—And Might Obscure

Read: The pandemic has given women a new kind of rage

Everyone deserves to live safely—even if they don’t do “everything right,” whatever that amounts to. The fact that a police officer was arrested for Everard’s murder adds an extra layer of poignancy to her case. The very people who are supposed to protect us may be a threat themselves. Police violence against women is not an anomaly. The second-most-reported complaint against police officers in the United States is for sexual misconduct. They are also disproportionately likely to commit intimate-partner violence.

We should absolutely mourn Everard’s death and protest the horrific violence that she suffered. We must also consider why this one case has attracted so much attention, to the exclusion of many others.

The problem is partly due to what the philosopher Audrey Yap has described as inadequate stories. People are most—and sometimes only—willing to accept scenarios of male violence that conform to a narrow paradigm. The public can easily understand, and be moved by, the narrative of a young, attractive, white, blond woman walking home and being abducted and murdered by an apparent stranger. People may imagine him as a monster, pathological, as “sick”—attributing to him conveniently vague yet sweeping moral maladies. (Notwithstanding the risk in so doing of perpetuating ableist stigmas against the mentally ill, who in general are no likelier to be violent than any other member of the population.)

The public can cognize Everard’s story, and therefore mourn her, and protest the violence that took her so wrongly and prematurely. However, people are often unable or unwilling to react similarly to stories that involve less prototypical or “perfect” victims, more sympathetic perpetrators, or situations that unfold in a more complicated manner. As Yap argues, when presented with a scenario, people tend to assume that all of the causal factors are present, and that the story forms a “closed system.” When they hear of a woman raped or killed not by a stranger on the street, but by her male partner, many people wonder, Why would he? and sometimes even skeptically ask, What could have driven him to it?

Even though these cases may be more difficult to grasp, they are more common. Three-quarters of rapes are committed by men known to their victims, who are disproportionately girls and women, though boys are also fairly vulnerable (as are, presumably, nonbinary people, on whom researchers unfortunately tend to have less data). Two to three women are murdered every day in the U.S., on average, by current or former intimate partners. In England and Wales, two women a week (again on average, and bearing in mind the much smaller combined population) meet the same terrible end—and gross, systemic injustice. More than 90 percent of female homicide victims knew their murderers.