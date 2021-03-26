We Can’t Abandon the Afghans Who Helped Us

“The Taliban won’t pick them off one at a time,” Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, told me. “There’ll be a wholesale targeting and killing of these individuals. They will be prime targets and the retribution will be swift and vicious if we don’t act as we need to.”

Among the first cities that would fall to the Taliban is the one where Mohammad was killed, and where his brother-in-law, whom I will call Khan, still works for the same Defense Department contractor that employed Mohammad. Only an errand in Kabul prevented Khan from being in the car with Mohammad on the day of the ambush. Since the killing, he no longer goes to work. Instead, he stays up nights keeping watch to see if anyone is trying to plant a bomb around his house; his wife does the same by day while Khan sleeps. To take his son to the hospital he disguises himself in a surgical mask, glasses, and a new turban.

“I don’t know who have connection with Taliban,” Khan told me recently by phone, in broken English. “People working in bazaar, I don’t know if they have connection with Taliban or not.” When he has to shop for food, he said, “I go one day one way, another week I go another way. I don’t go same ways two times or three times. They know my house, they have full information because I have grown up here, all the people know me, all the people know my brother-in-law was targeted and killed.”

Khan, who is 31, has worked for Americans since 2015. He applied for a Special Immigrant Visa in 2018. By then he had received three death threats and survived three suicide bombings and four armed assaults that killed scores of people. After three years, on January 20—the day of Biden’s inauguration—Khan learned that he had cleared the first step toward a U.S. visa. Seven days later Mohammad was killed.

Khan described how the Taliban would respond to the departure of American troops. “When U.S. forces completely withdraw from the cities, then Taliban will come day and night to the bazaar, they will walk with their weapons to the bazaar, they will search people’s houses night and day,” he said. “Taliban will use propaganda—they will tell people in different districts to join them because they defeated U.S. forces, the world’s superpower. Then they will control the cities more, and they will use their propaganda and they will use their force to hire people.” Afghans will have to join the winning side, and there will be nowhere for people like Khan to hide.

For the moment, Khan lives with his wife and his small son in a rented house, where they wait to hear their fate, from the Taliban or the U.S. government. Of the two, the Taliban are more committed and efficient.

Biden has inherited a set of nearly impossible choices in Afghanistan. He has a complex history there. In 2004, he told me the story of his first trip to the country, soon after the fall of the Taliban in 2001. He toured a new school in Kabul—bitter cold, plastic sheeting over the windows, one light bulb hanging from the ceiling—where a girl stood up at her desk and said, “You cannot leave. They will not deny me learning to read. I will read, and I will be a doctor like my mother. America must stay.” As Biden explained it, the girl was saying, in effect: “Don’t fuck with me, Jack. You got me in here. You said you were going to help me. You’d better not leave me now.” He described meeting the girl as “a catalytic event for me.” For a while he was a leading proponent of nation building in Afghanistan.