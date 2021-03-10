The Supreme Court Needs to Show Its Work

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these rulings are also becoming far more divisive: Of the eight requests for emergency relief from the Bush and Obama administrations, only one provoked any public dissent. In contrast, a majority of the Trump administration’s requests provoked at least three justices to publicly register a dissent, and 10 of them led the justices to publicly split 5–4. In each of the first two terms since Justice Anthony Kennedy left the Court in 2018, there were on average five times as many 5–4 rulings on the shadow docket as there were during his last term. And the public divisions among the justices haven’t been limited to cases in which the federal government has sought relief.

Finally, because there are more of them and they’re more divisive, shadow-docket disputes appear to be taking up far more of the Court’s attention. During the October 2019–October 2020 term, the Court handed down signed opinions in only 53 cases argued on the merits before the Court—the lowest total since 1862. Although some of that can be blamed on COVID-19 (which led the Court to postpone 10 cases to the current term), the justices are currently on track to hand down signed opinions in only 56 cases during the term that began in October 2020—which would be the second-lowest total since the Civil War. Correlation is not causation, of course. But it seems to be more than a coincidence that, as the Court has spent more of its time on emergency applications, it has had less bandwidth for its bread and butter.

All of this has happened without any changes to the Court’s procedures, rules, or governing statutes. Indeed, since 1988, Congress has virtually abandoned any role in regulating the Court’s docket—something that it did frequently (and at times aggressively) throughout the country’s first 200 years. That does not mean, however, that Congress is powerless to respond to this troubling phenomenon. If the problem is that disputes are taking too long to reach the Court on the merits, Congress can speed up the appellate process. If the problem is that the federal government is too often subject to “nationwide” injunctions from remote district judges with partisan agendas, Congress can allow the government to transfer such cases to the federal courts in Washington, D.C. If the problem is that courts are being too tolerant of local and state COVID-19 restrictions, Congress could at least attempt to clarify when injunctive relief is and is not appropriate—as it has done in statutes such as the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

But real change has to start with the justices, who—other than Sonia Sotomayor—have been reluctant to acknowledge even the quantitative rise in their shadow-docket decisions, let alone the possibility that such an uptick might be normatively problematic. Perhaps that’s because the justices have an easier time signing on to an order that’s accompanied by no rationale, or voting to keep a stay of an execution in place, when no one outside the Supreme Court will know that they did so. But to whatever extent such motivations help explain why we’ve seen such a dramatic uptick in these obscure rulings, they are not justifications. For a Court whose legitimacy depends largely on the public’s perception of its integrity, the growth of unseen, unsigned, and unexplained decisions that disrupt life for millions of Americans can only be a bad thing—and is reason enough for the Court to bring more of these rulings out of the proverbial and literal shadows.