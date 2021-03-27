Democracies Keep Vaccines for Themselves

Read: Vaccine nationalism is doomed to fail

Vaccine diplomacy is nearly as old as vaccines themselves. Less than a decade after Edward Jenner developed the first vaccine, for smallpox, in the late 1790s, Britain and Spain launched international campaigns that carried the vaccine to colonies and trading posts in the Caribbean, in South America, and as far away as China, India, and the Philippines, vaccinating as many as half a million people over the span of 10 years. Cold War–era vaccination campaigns eradicated smallpox; immunized millions of children against measles, mumps, and other pediatric infections; and spurred scientific cooperation between the United States and the Soviet Union.

More than three months into the global rollout of coronavirus vaccines, just 10 nations, with less than half the world’s population, have administered three-fourths of all doses. The United States and other wealthy democracies have so far generally opted to give cash, not doses, to other countries. With the exception of Saudi Arabia, every major donor to COVAX is a democracy. In February, the G7 nations pledged to increase their combined commitment to $7.5 billion, with the United States promising $4 billion. As of March 25, COVAX had distributed 32 million doses to 60 nations—6 percent of all the COVID-19 vaccines administered globally.

By contrast, many of the countries donating vaccine doses in significant numbers are autocracies or are moving in an antidemocratic direction. China has donated doses to 49 countries, and its foreign ministry has announced an intention to extend donations to nearly three dozen more. Russia is giving free vaccines to 13 nations, and the United Arab Emirates is providing them to five countries. India, which is marching steadily toward autocracy, according to groups such as Freedom House and Sweden’s V-Dem Institute, is giving free vaccines to more than 43 countries.

Western politicians have rightly observed that COVAX plans to deliver far more vaccine doses to far more countries than donations from China or Russia can reach. But COVAX will need vaccine supplies, not just money. Faced with manufacturing delays and raw-material shortages, the United States and European nations are prioritizing domestic needs, effectively restricting the exports that COVAX will require to succeed. The U.S. and many European countries have promised to donate surplus vaccine doses once their domestic demands have been met, but few have explained the timing of those donations or how they will be allocated.

China and India have pledged, on average, fewer than 300,000 doses to each beneficiary country. The majority of Russian donations are likewise small, with most below 20,000 doses. Some are as small as 20 doses, effectively free samples provided to countries considering purchasing vaccines that many Russians are unwilling to take. The UAE has so far pledged no more than 100,000 doses to any one country. Although these donations have been enough to start vaccination campaigns in some countries—and earn goodwill for the donors—the quantities involved are not sufficient to satisfy local or global demand.