Purity Culture in the Evangelical Church Harms Women

I’ve been thinking about my upbringing in the church a lot this week, after the killing of Asian American women near where I grew up. The shooter, who was active in an evangelical church, said that he had a “sex addiction,” an assertion many in the evangelical world recognize as an outgrowth of purity culture gone awry. The details of his case are still being investigated, but as I mourned with other Asian American Christian women, I was reminded how harmful purity culture is for girls and women.

When I was a teenager, I was convinced that if I followed all the rules of purity, I would have a good relationship with God and naturally attract great godly men, and eventually a great godly husband. Many of my church friends decided to take a break from their boyfriend for up to a year to work on their relationship with God, and many decided that they would not even touch their boyfriend until they were married, to avoid temptation.

I read many books to help me remain sexually pure, most notably Elisabeth Elliot’s Passion and Purity and Joshua Harris’s I Kissed Dating Goodbye. For me, though, one book shone above the rest: Jackie Kendall and Debby Jones’s Lady in Waiting. It was the ultimate guide to becoming a pure woman in order to achieve holiness and attract the right kind of man. I read and reread this book, using different highlighters and making notes in multiple colors. The pages of my book became tattered and torn, and the binding became unglued. I didn’t mind that the writing was a bit cheesy—I wanted to attract a man like Ruth’s Boaz in the Old Testament. Boaz was a tenderhearted man who saved Ruth and her mother-in-law from poverty and rejection. Lady in Waiting instructed me to love God with reckless abandon in order to attract my own Boaz, and not a “Bozo.” My sexual purity was the ultimate turn-on for a godly man. I vowed to stay on track. I felt closer to God already.

The rules didn’t seem to apply equally to everyone, however, which I noticed as I began working at and attending primarily white or multicultural churches in college and as I grew older. For all this talk about transcending your body to be pure, I sure was being evaluated on mine. One woman stroked my hair without hesitation while cooing, “Your hair is so beautiful and just so Asian.” I gritted my teeth when men pinched my cheeks after I played music at worship service. I pretended to be entertained when men started conversations with me by fumbling through their ni haos and an yong ha say yos. And I lost count of how many times I was called a China doll.

I was encouraged to give “side hugs,” because full-frontal hugs were very tempting to men, especially those who enjoyed meeting Asian women. I realized that I was sometimes perceived as an exotic temptress rather than a China doll. And although I didn’t quite understand why this happened, I felt ashamed of what I assumed was a character flaw. I repented after every physical interaction with a man that crossed the strict boundaries laid out in my books and by my pastors. I confessed to my unnies and oppas, sobbing, while they encouraged me to keep “running the race,” that it was never too late to become a godly woman. I read Lady in Waiting again and was reminded that even Rahab the prostitute was shown God’s grace, because she gave birth to Boaz.