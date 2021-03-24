Presidential Credit-Taking Doesn’t Matter

Franklin Foer: Joe Biden has changed

So far, Biden appears to be superintending a smooth and speedy vaccination campaign. He is getting cities to resume in-person schooling despite resistance from teachers’ unions and progressives. He has allocated money to ensure safe reopenings. Many Americans already feel as though we’ve turned a corner in the pandemic. The economy is also reviving. Democrats justified the huge expenditures of the so-called American Rescue Plan by noting the lackluster recovery induced by Obama’s smaller 2009 bill; a stronger revival would require stronger medicine. But the economy is already faring much better today than it was in 2009, and jobs and businesses should reappear quickly once the pandemic is tamed. The $1.9 trillion may function less like lifesaving medicine given to an ailing patient than like steroids injected into a fit athlete.

Should the auspicious trajectories continue, Democrats may stand a chance of bucking historical trends and avoiding a blowout in the midterms. Granted, such political benefit would not be wholly deserved. Americans assign responsibility for economic management to the president, even though many factors outside his control dictate growth and unemployment rates. Vaccination rates had been rising before Biden took office. Presidents often resemble the proverbial rooster who takes credit for the sunrise.

Regardless of the precise correlation between presidential action and societal well-being, recovery—and not rhetoric—will most likely govern Biden’s (and the Democrats’) fortunes. The experts who design models to predict election outcomes always give heavy weight to the “fundamentals”—things such as how the economy is doing, whether we’re at war or peace, or if a big scandal has erupted—not to victory laps. And a few examples from the historical record support that idea.

During the Depression, Herbert Hoover tried to mask his feeble agenda by turning to public relations. He went so far as to retain the publicity maven Edward Bernays to help run an Emergency Committee for Employment. But Hoover did not assist the committee by offering a jobs program or a spending stimulus, and its board lacked the legal force to compel companies to do much of anything. Even Bernays, who devoted his life to extolling the power of PR, eventually threw up his hands at the fact that the body was really nothing more than “a public-relations committee.” He wasn’t a magician.

By the same token, Barack Obama chalked up his troubles in 2010 to bad spin. “Given how much stuff was coming at us,” he told The New York Times, “we probably spent much more time trying to get the policy right than trying to get the politics right … And I think anybody who’s occupied this office has to remember that success is determined by an intersection in policy and politics and that you can’t [neglect] marketing and PR and public opinion.” His vice president agreed. “I kept saying, ‘Tell people what we did,’” Biden said recently of his conversations with Obama. “He said, ‘We don’t have time’ … and we paid a price for … that humility.” But poor messaging probably wasn’t the primary reason for the Democrats’ losses in 2010. A more likely candidate was the still-sluggish 2.6 percent economic growth rate that year, coming on the heels of a negative growth rate in 2009.