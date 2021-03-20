How to Get Our Kids Back on Track

Using the results in the same way after this pandemic year would not just be unfair; it could do real harm. If districts focus too much on remediating “learning loss”—holding kids back a grade, categorizing students according to their deficits, and centering lesson plans on catch-up work—the students who have experienced the most trauma and disconnection during the pandemic may be assigned to the lowest level and most stigmatized groups. They will be viewed as deficient, and the inequities in place before and during the pandemic will be further amplified. Children, having been told that they are behind, will internalize the story of their loss.

But our kids are not broken. To foster students’ growth, districts should think beyond traditional ways of grading and teaching. Instead of federal and district test results becoming labels, handed down as if from on high, districts should use them diagnostically, as guides only, and encourage teachers to collaborate with students in understanding their skill profiles so that the kids feel empowered in their own development. Schools should also recognize their students’ resilience over this past year, support their healing and emotional growth, and honor them with meaningful and challenging academic work, not with remedial classes. That’s how we’ll get our children back on track.

Districts face a hard reality, though: Many children lost a great deal of academic growth last year; some kids didn’t attend school at all. Districts need to know which students need extra support, including tutoring in and outside the classroom. But educators need to assess students’ abilities in a way that motivates them to grow.

I was a public-school teacher in a rural community in Massachusetts for 25 years, and I have worked with public schools nationally for another 20. I have seen how some test results can be used to label students in ways that reduce teachers’ expectations of them and demoralize their personal aspirations. High schools are full of students who have gotten so many C’s or D’s that they have begun to tune out academic instruction. A student may feel like the “dumb kid” in class, or be relegated to a whole class of kids who feel this way, and whose teachers treat them as such.

Tess Wilkinson-Ryan: Willpower is not going to be enough

As a teacher, I took inspiration from the way children succeed in nonacademic settings, such as in sports and drama. Kids on a soccer team or in the cast of a play are always considering their own strengths and weaknesses. They receive constant feedback from peers and their coaches or directors about how to notice opportunities for passes or how to use their body onstage. They don’t leave practice with a grade of a C or a D, but they do leave with specific knowledge about what they need to do better. They are motivated to improve because they are not just collaborating with others in exercises and practices; they are preparing to perform in front of their friends and family. Often, the higher the team’s expectations, the more potential for growth.