Availability Bias Is Messing With Summer Planning

The organizations I spoke with, however, had to look beyond the shutdowns if they wanted to survive. Even a limited season could determine whether a furlough turns into a layoff, or whether a venue closes permanently. Seth Pinsky, the CEO of the 92nd Street Y, thinks that his organization’s financial future depends on its ability to start getting people back to live performances as soon as possible. To do that with the greatest amount of flexibility, he and his colleagues are planning a short season this spring, with performances announced as late as possible and crowd sizes that will vary depending on the city’s case count.

The “mini season,” as he called it, serves two purposes: “One is that it advances our mission, because it reconnects us to our community in a way that we haven’t been connected for a year. But two is, it also allows us to start to figure out what the new market looks like.” Pinsky has also built in the ability to adjust if the picture darkens this spring: “The good news—which would obviously be terrible news for us as a society—is if we have to go backwards, we know exactly how to do that.”

Mark Volpe, the managing director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, made the point in a more extreme manner: “If everyone’s dead, we’re not going to have Tanglewood. And there’s probably something before that point, where you don’t have a Tanglewood.” (A little gallows humor is another survival technique for the pandemic.) The BSO convened a risk-assessment committee to help plan for its summer season in the Berkshires. The committee members started their modeling at 25 percent capacity, and set forth a few principles: no vocal music, socially distanced orchestras, and audience seating divided into pods. They consulted with the Harvard School of Public Health and the founder of Moderna, who is on the symphony’s board. “I don’t mean to be overly optimistic, but the people who know more than I do seem a little bit more optimistic than they were four or five, six weeks ago,” Volpe said. He also mentioned that the famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma is local to the Berkshires and seems certain to be part of any season. One thing he was sure of: In May and June, the plan will look different than it does now.

The missing element in all of these scenarios is how the public will respond to the possibility of seeing live performances again. Sobol thinks people are “bursting at the seams” to come back, but Volpe was more cautious: “We just don’t know the psychology, what people are going to feel like. Everyone’s going to be in a different place.”

Last fall, I listened to a lecture by a network scientist named Samuel Scarpino. He was trying to explain why the spread of the coronavirus had surprised so many epidemiologists and infectious-disease specialists. This virus, he said, seemed uniquely equipped to “break our mental models.” The pandemic response has done something similar. Our society had no recent precedent for extended lockdowns. Likewise, we have no recent precedent for how to emerge from the state we’re in, to place COVID-19 in context as one of many risks we face every day. There are coronavirus hawks and coronavirus doves, and the fight between them as the pandemic ends will be intense.