The Republican Party Isn’t Going Anywhere

After the 2002 midterm elections, in which Republicans defied history and added to their House majority, excited GOP figures began speaking of a “permanent majority,” or at least one that would last a generation. George W. Bush’s reelection victory two years later affirmed that Democrats were in disarray: The era of big government was over, Bill Clinton had left a vacuum behind, and Republicans were ascendant. The 2006 elections could cement the GOP’s hold, the pundit Hugh Hewitt wrote in a book, dubbing the midterms “the fight to create a permanent Republican majority.”
Instead, the GOP took what President Bush called a “thumping,” as Democrats swept back into power on Capitol Hill. Two years later, Barack Obama thrashed John McCain in the presidential race. Bush was historically unpopular, and voters rejected Republican dogma on both the economy and foreign policy. The GOP might be finished permanently, liberal pundits hoped—especially since they expected the imminent arrival of an “emerging Democratic majority” that would deprive Republicans of voting majorities for the foreseeable future.
Tom Nichols: The Republican Party is now in its end stages
However—have you spotted a pattern?—this didn’t pan out either. Republicans routed Democrats in 2010 (Obama’s term for this was a shellacking), and while Obama held the White House in 2012, the GOP kept the House, and captured the Senate in 2014. Nonetheless, Donald Trump’s nomination for the presidency in 2016 elicited new, confident declarations of the death or impending death of the GOP, from liberals, nonpartisan observers, and even future Trump toadies.