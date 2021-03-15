Prosperity Over Vengeance

Trump was not a successful president. But as a form of punishment, he was everything conservatives dreamed of, and they loved him for it.

Throughout his term in office, and even after his electoral defeat, Trump proclaimed to his admirers that he was all that stood between them and annihilation, cultivating a sense of existential dread among the conservative faithful. On January 6, the former president warned his supporters that “our country will be destroyed” if Joe Biden were allowed to take office, minutes before they went on to sack the Capitol building.

Whereas Trump entered office and immediately sought to use the power of the state to crush the rival party’s constituencies, Biden and the Democratic Party will be deploying that same power to ensure that Americans, regardless of partisan affiliation, will receive the necessary vaccines to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and have enough money to feed their families, stay in their homes, and keep their businesses afloat. The passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 symbolizes more than an ideological divergence on public policy; it reflects a radically different theory of governance. The Democrats are no saints, but they’ve come to believe that both the viability of their party and the sustainability of American democracy depend on their capacity to broaden their appeal to right-leaning voters. Trump wanted to punish his enemies; Biden must convince Trump supporters that he is not their enemy. Defeating Trump was but a battle; defeating Trumpism is the war.

“After more than a decade—we had the financial crisis, and then the COVID crisis—the levels of economic insecurity are just really high. And I am inclined to think that contributes to people’s responsiveness to cultural issues,” says Nolan McCarty, a political-science professor at Princeton and the author of Polarization. “I do think if we can create some level of economic security and predictability, people might turn away from politics a little bit and not sit around and wait for the next outrage to lash out over.”

McCarty cautions that it’s a big if. Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has called the relief bill “the most progressive piece of legislation in history," and the progressive champion Senator Bernie Sanders has described the measure as “the most significant piece of legislation to benefit working people in the modern history of this country.” These are substantial overstatements. The measure is certainly progressive, and poor and working class Americans stand to benefit significantly. Nevertheless, it is at this moment only a temporary extension of the welfare state. Democrats want the expansion of the child tax credit to become permanent, but that depends both on its popularity among Republican constituencies and on the willingness of those constituencies to demand their legislators sustain it. The rest of the Democrats’ agenda, in particular proposals to bolster the labor movement and block a Republican wave of voter disenfranchisement, will face far stronger headwinds.