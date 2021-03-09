Cuomo Tries the Trump Defense

“The Articles of Impeachment submitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in January 2020. “This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election.”

A year later, during Trump’s second impeachment, a different lawyer complained, “History will record this shameful effort as a deliberate attempt by the Democrat Party to smear, censor, and cancel not just President Trump, but the 75 million Americans who voted for him.”

And just last month, Trump said of the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, “These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election.”

This is in some ways expected: For as long as elected politicians have been embattled, they have pointed to the support of voters to try to stay in office. But Cuomo and Trump each take this tactic and ratchet it up to a more dramatic claim that since they were elected by the voters, they can only be removed by them. While they frame this as the only truly democratic position, it’s closer to the logic of authoritarian populism.

There are notable differences between Cuomo’s and Trump’s situations. Cuomo appears to have made reasonable errors in his attempt to fight the coronavirus, then unreasonably hidden the evidence; Trump (along with many other governors) never made much of an effort at all to fight the virus, and never hid it. Cuomo faces serious allegations of sexual harassment from several women. Trump faces allegations of even more serious sexual misconduct, including rape, and was recorded on tape boasting about sexual assault.

Trump claimed a popular mandate despite losing the popular vote in both presidential elections. (His repeated invocations of his 2020 vote tally omit the fact that Joe Biden received more than 81 million votes, roughly 7 million more than Trump.) Cuomo has won at least 54 percent of the vote in each of his three gubernatorial general elections. And while a poll from Quinnipiac University released last week found that his approval rating has dropped a stunning 27 points since May 2020, 55 percent of respondents also said that he should not resign.

But government is not run by opinion polls, nor should it be. Pedantic political commentators like to point out that the United States is a republic, not a democracy, but this is one venue where their lecturing is well taken. Voters choose elected officials, but not just the governor. They also vote for the lieutenant governor, who replaces the governor if he resigns, as well as legislators who serve as a check on the governor, some of whom (including the New York Senate majority leader, a Democrat) have said Cuomo should resign.