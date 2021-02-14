Why Pro Sports Should Skip the National Anthem

Instead of forcing Cuban’s team to back down, the NBA as a whole should revisit its anthem rule. Other leagues should do the same. The ritual enforces a rote, narrow idea of patriotism—one that pro sports should be working to change, not uphold.

Especially for Black Americans who know the origin story of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the anthem has always represented the nation’s hypocrisy more so than its promise. The lyricist was Francis Scott Key, a Maryland slave owner who once said that Africans in America were “a distinct and inferior race of people, which all experience proves to be the greatest evil that afflicts a community.” Key wrote the song during the War of 1812. The second half of its third verse—which includes the lyric “No refuge could save the hireling and slave, from the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”—has been interpreted as mocking or threatening the Black people who escaped their enslavers and fought for the British.

By some accounts, the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sporting events began during the Civil War and was most common in times of conflict. The song that eventually became the national anthem was meant to rally spectators around American democracy—even if conditions in the United States were deeply unequal. The enshrinement of the anthem into sports ritual wasn’t entirely the result of teams’ or fans’ patriotic feelings. In 2015, the Republican Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake revealed that the NFL, Major League Baseball, and other pro leagues have received millions of dollars from the Defense Department for national-anthem performances, military-appreciation nights, and other activities promoting the military.

Commentators who did not object when the anthem was used for conservative causes became indignant when Colin Kaepernick used it in 2016 to draw attention to police violence against Black people. In taking a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the former NFL quarterback unwittingly created an opportunity for former President Donald Trump and other conservatives to hijack the conversation. As a candidate and as president, Trump criticized Kaepernick’s protest to score political points. Real patriots stood for the anthem, Trump and his supporters insisted. And in their view, those who stood—or peacefully kneeled—against injustice were traitors.

In the years since, Americans have seen far too many images of white supremacists waving the national flag and shouting patriotic slogans. The insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol did just that, even as they tried to overturn a free election. Trump and many other Republicans who impugned Kaepernick’s patriotism now want the rest of the country to ignore the Capitol riot and move on. If it wasn’t clear before why people of color feel uncomfortable with the conservative definition of patriotism, it should be now.