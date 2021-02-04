Investing in GameStop Doesn’t Make Me a ‘David’

This hasn’t been a typical month for the New York Stock Exchange—or for me. An unexpected battle between retail investors and a few prominent hedge funds over GameStop has brought disorienting volatility to the whole market. I am one of those retail investors; my family saw a return of $1,200 and counting on a $35 investment in GameStop. But things got really intense when I explained my perspective as a youth pastor and an amateur investor on Hallie Jackson’s MSNBC morning show.
In my plaid shirt, I defaulted to what comes naturally, and linked the economic events to a parable Jesus tells in Luke 12. In the parable, Jesus describes a rich man who, with no concern for his less fortunate neighbors, builds bigger and bigger barns to store his overabundant harvest. After that interview, I started getting calls from bookers at CNN and Fox News, who wanted a repeat performance.
While I believe that Jesus has a lot to say about wealth and wealth inequality—as if my speaking for two uninterrupted minutes about it on national television didn’t make that clear—I also think that giving in to the temptation to frame the narrative in terms of another, more popular biblical story is a mistake. Major outlets including The New York Times and Fox News have compared the GameStop saga to David and Goliath: the menacing giant of Big Investment defeated by the humble and crafty youthfulness of a subreddit. That framing is not quite right—and certainly not what I envisioned when I brought up Jesus’s rich fool. What’s more, the narrative of David and Goliath takes too much moral pressure off people like me who have participated in what’s likely a stock bubble.