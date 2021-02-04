Lots of People Are Disqualified From Becoming President

In addition, even if you were born here, the Constitution says you must have resided in the United States for at least 14 years to be eligible to be president. No exception is made for anyone who was born here but who has lived and worked abroad for all but 13 years and 11 months, no matter how many Americans would vote for such a person. What difference that one extra month would make to the person’s ability to be a good president is indiscernible.

Another large group that the Constitution makes ineligible to be president is Americans who are younger than 35. That would have prevented 33-year-old Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia and eight newly elected members of the House from running in the 2020 presidential election, should they have wanted to.

Perhaps the most significant ineligibility in practical terms is the two-term limit set in the Twenty-Second Amendment. Without that limit, Presidents Barack Obama, Ronald Reagan, and others might well have been elected to additional terms. This is also, perhaps, the restriction with the most significant theoretical underpinnings: The term limit is meant to safeguard against a potential tyrant, even or especially one who is very popular.

Indeed, many of the Constitution’s limits on presidential power were designed to protect against popular demagogues. As Alexander Hamilton explained in “Federalist No. 1,” “Of those men who have overturned the liberties of Republics, the greatest number have begun their careers by paying an obsequious court to the people; commencing demagogues, and ending tyrants.”

(Also, although not an ineligibility, the Constitution can prevent, via the Electoral College, those who run and actually do win the popular vote from becoming president, as the 2000 and 2016 elections demonstrated.)

In addition to the list of people who are ineligible for reasons of mere demographic chance, the Constitution adds a category of people who cannot be elected as a result of their misdeeds. This category includes presidents (along with vice presidents and federal “civil officers”) who are impeached, convicted by two-thirds of the Senate, and disqualified for serious misconduct committed while they were in office. Like the two-term limit, this limit protects the country from potential tyrants.

Beyond being, in constitutional terms, an expressly available remedy, disqualification is an essential deterrent against a president who contemplates serious misconduct near the end of a term. The Framers knew that great power—and the desire to retain such power—often corrupts. As Elbridge Gerry told the Constitutional Convention, “A bad [president] ought to be kept in fear of” the impeachment process. A crucial part of that fear is potential disqualification. This is because disqualification of a president constitutes, as Hamilton wrote in “Federalist No. 65,” “a perpetual ostracism from the esteem and confidence, and honours and emoluments of his country.” Any president would want to avoid that fate.