Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Just a Symptom of What Ails the GOP

Yet despite those failures, when Greene surfaced, the GOP tried to handle her in precisely the same way. When her abhorrent beliefs first came to light during the 2020 primary, many leaders condemned her and threw their support behind a rival candidate. When he lost, they meekly slunk back to Greene.

“Greene could have a devastating impact on the Republican party at-large,” a top House GOP aide warned The Dispatch back in August. “It’s one thing to have fringe members who represent very ideological districts. It’s quite another to have a member who is an avowed conspiracy theorist and traffics in hateful rhetoric that offends the vast majority of Americans. Embracing someone like that will unquestionably turn off the voters who determine congressional majorities.”

The party could have disavowed her entirely. Greene probably would have won her deep-red district anyway, but at least Republican leaders could have kept her at arm’s length. Instead, they embraced Lyndon Johnson’s famous calculation about J. Edgar Hoover: Better to have him inside the tent pissing out than outside the tent pissing in.

It didn’t work. McCarthy brought Greene inside the tent, but she’s doing her damage there. Leadership just doesn’t have much leverage against a member like Greene, who has strong grassroots support and Trump’s backing. Her views are just as abhorrent as before, appalling revelations continue to surface, and McCarthy has no control. He evidently didn’t have the votes within his own caucus to strip her of her assignments, and even if he had, she’s plainly not in Washington to do the hard work of legislating. For the same reason, threatening to block her bills won’t help. The party could withdraw campaign funding, but she’d likely to be able to plug that hole with small donors. The House could expel her, but it seems likely she’d just run and win again. Greene is doing exactly what she promised to her constituents when she ran.

The whole situation is reminiscent of how Republican leaders tried to handle Trump’s spurious claims of a fraudulent 2020 election. (Not coincidentally, Greene has also backed those bogus claims.) They knew that the election hadn’t been stolen, but they also didn’t want to get crosswise with Trump or his fervent followers. McConnell and several other high-profile Republicans declined to acknowledge Biden’s victory until after the Electoral College voted on December 14. When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (acting as a sock puppet of the Trump campaign) filed a bogus Supreme Court case to overturn the results, 126 House Republicans signed a brief in support—including McCarthy and his deputy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

“What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change,” a senior Republican official told The Washington Post in November. And if the result did change … well, that just meant Republicans kept the White House.