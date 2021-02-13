Life Without a Sense of Smell

Many people with COVID-19 lose both taste and smell. When I couldn’t smell anything at all, I noticed little difference in how foods tasted, except for a remarkable tolerance for spicy food. Only when my sense of smell returned in the form of tempera paint did the interplay between the mouth and the nose become obvious. Drinking Coca-Cola was like sipping fizzy tempera paint, and eating Doritos was like snacking on tempera-paint chips. Citrus fruits tasted like tempera paint mixed with vinegar. Food had always been an easy comfort. Now every time I pick up something I haven’t eaten recently, I find myself getting the same jolt of anxiety that lab rats must feel when their food buttons are programmed to give them random electric shocks.

Anosmia, the complete loss of smell, and parosmia, distortions in the sense of smell, feature in approximately half of symptomatic COVID-19 cases, and they are two of the symptoms of the disease shown to persist. The precise reasons for this are still not understood, though the best candidates are nerve and neurological damage of varying severities.

Adding to the mystery, I’ve more recently gotten a few whiffs of recognizable smells that come and go as quickly as a familiar face in a crowd. When changing one particularly well-filled diaper in the middle of the night, my nose got a hot blast of the unmistakable smell in front of me. But then it vanished. Over Thanksgiving, a similarly fleeting scent of fresh sage brushed up against my nose. On another occasion, I noticed for a happy moment the aroma of pizza baking in the oven.

Those short bolts of something’s true odor hit me like the oversaturated Technicolor of Munchkinland. Everything seemed alive. I felt so suddenly immersed in the world that I realized how much I had been removed from it.

Each moment, though, was brief enough to make me wonder whether I was just hallucinating from the power of suggestion. Doctors call such hallucinations phantosmia. I had read about how they often accompany parosmia, and knowing that they happen, I was left by these fleeting scents with the same dislocation that you feel when you’re not sure if an otherwise clear memory might have actually been a dream.

Studies have shown that a loss or impairment of smell significantly correlates with depression, and it is easy to see why. Without smell, I did not just lose my appreciation for a detail about the world. Life itself assumed something closer to the mediated, low-stakes cast of a Zoom call.

Seeing the ocean this past fall lost some of its awe without the sea breeze in my nostrils. Winter has been less cozy and the air somehow colder without the scent of hanging smoke from fireplaces. The girls’ bedroom just feels less like bedtime without its nightly misting of lavender oil.

No one really knows how long COVID-related parosmia may last. Whatever my prognosis, I worry that my daughters are enduring their own bouts of parosmia. In the few weeks after they recovered from their fevers, they both lost their hair, which is yet another of COVID-19’s random assortment of bizarre symptoms, particularly for children. One daughter briefly developed male-pattern baldness, which gave her more than a passing resemblance to Ben Franklin. I have no real way of knowing whether or how their senses of smell were also affected. I doubt even they would know. Everything is the way it has always been when you’re a toddler.