The GameStop Story You Think You Know Is Wrong

Derek Thompson: The whole messy, ridiculous GameStop saga in one sentence

Second, when Robinhood restricted trading on GameStop, was it trying to squash a populist rebellion? “I think there has to be an investigation and people have to go to jail,” Dave Portnoy, the founder and CEO of Barstool Sports, told Tucker Carlson. “I’ve never been more convinced about market manipulation and hedge funds controlling the game than today.”

But what really happened had little to do with manipulation or hedge funds. Robinhood just ran out of money. With the sudden explosion in price and volatility for stocks including GameStop and AMC, the brokerage had to fork over several billion dollars to a clearinghouse of stocks, the National Securities Clearing Corporation. But Robinhood didn’t have the cash. So the company restricted trades on high-flying “meme stocks” for a few hours, while it went out to raise several billion dollars from investors. If Reddit’s goal was to expose the weakness of traditional financial institutions by using Robinhood, the gambit accidentally exposed the temporary weakness of Robinhood by embarrassing the company at its moment of maximal scrutiny and popularity. (Larger brokerages, such as Charles Schwab, didn’t pause buying in the same way.)

Third, is the GameStop saga an example of investing gone right? On Thursday evening, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemed to valorize the revolution, saying, “One of the reasons for this populist rally is that it felt like the first time that anybody was holding these folks accountable.” She went on to ask if the Reddit traders’ brief victory might “change how the game is rigged” and if there might be “glimmers” for an “everyday retail investor.”

But trying to punish the rich by buying and selling stocks all day doesn’t make any sense. We’ve seen over and over and over that most day traders lose money; they routinely get smoked by bigger players. What’s more, it’s impossible to participate in markets dominated by large institutional investors on both sides of almost every trade in a way that punishes the financial industry. Waging war against Big Finance by becoming a day trader is like waging war against the casino industry by becoming a gambling addict. Even if you’re winning, you’re still participating in a broader casino economy—buying drinks, eating dinner, throwing chips to dealers, filling out tables—that, over time, guarantees that the house keeps winning.

Politicians who want to even the playing field for ordinary people should make the political, economic, and moral case for redistributing income to the poor so that tens of millions of people have more money—not for picking stocks, but for spending on necessities or saving or putting into index funds that they think about approximately once a year. That sounds like a lot less fun than joining a decentralized pirate fund to ransack a couple of random hedge-fund positions. But in speculation as in gambling, “fun” isn’t always fun. In the past 100 hours of trading, GameStop’s stock has fallen almost 80 percent.