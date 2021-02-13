How to Beat the Pandemic by Summer

Experts I spoke with agreed that the AstraZeneca data we have are sufficient to give the vaccine to young Americans. “I am really anxious about the next two months,” said Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “What are the risks of getting large numbers of AstraZeneca vaccines out to relatively young people? I think they’re really small, much smaller than most people think. And we don’t know how big the benefit is.” He said that the FDA, along with the National Institutes of Health, could enroll vaccinated individuals in studies to observe its effectiveness.

2. Supply: First Doses First

Even in the absence of AstraZeneca approval, stretching supply immediately could save thousands of lives.

Right now, most states are doling out vaccines in such a way to guarantee that recipients obtain two shots several weeks apart, in line with clinical trials. But some people, such as Alex Tabarrok, an economist at George Mason University, have for weeks been urging the U.S. to immediately maximize the number of first shots administered. Tabarrok calls this strategy “First Doses First.” The idea isn’t to deprive people of second shots, but to give first shots to as many people as possible right now and then trust the supply chain to replenish so that states can deliver second shots in a timely manner.

Imagine you have 100 people and 100 doses of a vaccine. You can do more in the short term by giving all 100 people one dose than by giving 50 people both doses while leaving the other half completely unprotected. The economics writer Tim Harford put it memorably: The two-shot mRNA vaccines aren’t like bicycles, which are great with two wheels but useless with one. They’re more like car headlights: Two are better, but at night you’d rather most cars on the road have one headlight than some two and some none.

The case for First Doses First goes beyond transportation metaphors. The U.K. has inched toward this strategy, as preliminary research suggests that one dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine significantly reduces transmission risk and serious infection, and that a relatively long interval between doses might provide more robust protection than a short one. For the tens of millions of people who have already survived COVID-19, a second dose might not be necessary at all.

Not everyone thinks that a First Doses First strategy is sound. Several scientists I spoke with said they weren’t impressed by the strength of data on viral-neutralizing antibodies from single shots in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s clinical trials. They’re concerned that loosening up the timeline between shots will result in people contracting the virus before they obtain a needed booster. “For Pfizer and Moderna, there just isn’t evidence of efficacy in an extended interval with one dose,” said Joshua Salomon, a medicine professor at Stanford. Vivek Murthy, a co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force, told The New York Times that “if you give somebody an insufficient dose of vaccine or don’t boost them in enough time, then you will lose the robustness of the immune response [and] you’ll have to re-vaccinate them, which means ultimately using more vaccine.”