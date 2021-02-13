Don’t Erase What Happened at the Capitol

Robert A. Pape: The Capitol rioters aren’t like other extremists

On Thursday, however, that last vivid reminder vanished as well, as staff came to remove the broken glass and fix the door. The damaged panes were nevertheless preserved, according to Erin Courtney, a spokesperson for the Architect of the Capitol.

“We are looking at options to display a collection after objects are no longer needed for prosecutorial purposes,” she told me, noting that the Architect of the Capitol has turned over “damaged items” and “debris” from the riot to the Department of Justice. She added that artwork taken down from the Capitol after January 6 needs special cleaning to remove damage from fire extinguishers, pepper spray, and other chemicals.

Whether it’s the smashed glass from the Columbus Doors or another evocative marker of the destruction, some damage from that day should be preserved in the Capitol before the rush to repair it all scrubs the memory from the edifice—as an enduring reminder to current and future generations of Americans of the fragility and resilience of American democracy, and the role we all play in upholding it. The broken glass could be permanently reinstalled in the Columbus Doors and safely reinforced if possible, for example. Or it could be prominently displayed nearby, as Kim and Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota proposed on Thursday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren.

Due consideration must be given to security, to ensuring that the building remains open for the work of the legislative branch, and to preventing any preserved evidence of the riot from becoming a shrine for the insurrectionists and their sympathizers. But what more powerful rebuke to those who sought to disrupt government business than getting on with that business in earnest while signaling that the attempted subversion will not be forgotten?

On the day of the insurrection, some suggested that such violence was alien to America. Senator Marco Rubio described the insurrection as “3rd world style anti-American anarchy,” while former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos characterized it as the stuff of “banana republics.” Americans passing through their legislature must be reminded that what transpired on January 6 was born of problems incubated in America, demanding solutions incubated in America. A sense of vulnerability reminds us of the need for vigilance. This is not the moment to shunt disturbing truths out of sight. An imperfect Capitol will be a greater source of inspiration for national renewal than a pristine one.

The notion of retaining damage in public buildings for such purposes might seem foreign to many Americans. As the journalist Andreas Kluth once observed in The Atlantic, the architecture of Washington, D.C., tends to tell “a fundamentally heroic narrative.” But that’s not the case everywhere in the world. Kluth contrasted this approach with the public architecture of modern Germany, which has been influenced by the philosophy that historical “scars must never be hidden” and “must instead be acknowledged, preserved, and displayed as an implicit reprimand to be moral and responsible in the here and now.” Many buildings built or rebuilt after German reunification surround “the disasters of the past” with “the achievements of the present” as “an exhortation for the future.”