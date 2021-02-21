A Real Place Deserves Real Rights

By contrast, we are represented by a congressional committee that sometimes has our interests at heart, and sometimes does not. We also have a nonvoting delegate in Congress. But although good people have held that job, their powerlessness has come at a large cost. Because we don’t matter, no one outside D.C. solicits our views or tries to convince us of anything. No one ever talks about how our history or our economic situation might affect our House or Senate votes, because we don’t have those votes.

Our absence from national politics helps explain why Americans go on making mistakes about Washington, imagining that there is nothing distinctive here—no “real” people, no local history, no local culture. It helps explain why tourists visit Graceland when they go to Tennessee, or Monticello when in Virginia, but when they come to Washington, they skip our local landmarks. They don’t typically visit Douglass’s house. They don’t typically walk along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal, whose construction was launched at a ceremony featuring John Quincy Adams, using navigation rights that belonged to a company founded by George Washington. They hit the National Mall, buy souvenirs at Smithsonian museum, and head home. They barely meet any Washingtonians at all.

Yet we are just as American as you are, just as patriotic as you are, just as likely to send our children to fight in wars, just as likely to build businesses or write books, just as likely to play a role in public life, for better or for worse. The Marriott family started their hotel chain in Washington. The writer Gore Vidal grew up in Washington and set some of his novels in Washington. Duke Ellington, Al Gore, Maury Povich, John Foster Dulles, and even Pat Buchanan, the spiritual father of Trumpism, are all native Washingtonians. On January 6, Washington saved “Washington”: D.C. police arrived to help when federal forces could not. And one of the heroes of the day was Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who was raised in Southeast Washington.

Not only are we both more ordinary and more talented than you think we are; we are also far more numerous. Our state, while small, would have a population larger than that of Wyoming or Vermont. If trends continue, we could soon catch up to Alaska, and we are not too far behind North and South Dakota. Even Delaware, the state that produced the current president—a state whose legitimacy no one questions—has only 270,000 more voters than Washington, D.C.

Everyone who lives here knows this is unfair, so much so that in a 2016 referendum, 85 percent of D.C. residents voted for statehood. And now, finally, it is time to do something about it.

In the coming months, as President Joe Biden considers different ways to make American democracy more fair and American society more just, he should put D.C. statehood at the very top of his list. It’s among the best of many available options. Packing the courts not only lacks legitimacy, but would also give culture warriors incentive to start new arguments about abortion and gay marriage. Ranked-choice voting will take a long time to wend its way through the states. But giving American citizens the right to vote in House and Senate elections is much harder to argue against, and well worth whatever effort is necessary—up to and including ending the filibuster, another relic of the past.