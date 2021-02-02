My Father Came Home to Us After 306 Days in the Hospital With COVID

On March 21, when Dad first said he didn’t feel well, it was still easy to think of the pandemic as something that was happening elsewhere, to other people. The British government had imposed a lockdown a few days earlier—but the announcement had come with a time delay, which made it feel considerably less urgent than it should have felt.

Like many others, I went out to the pub the night before lockdown came into force. It all seemed like a lark at the time, in a way that feels strange even to remember. Although experts and hospitals were sounding the alarm, warning that they might soon be overwhelmed, that the danger was clear and present, I had—a lot of us had, I suppose, back in the before times—a feeling of invincibility with which it is now impossible to empathize. That pub trip will haunt me for the rest of my life.

The next day, Dad woke up exhausted, and complaining of stomach trouble. He didn’t have a fever, though, and his symptoms didn’t seem like those that people on TV were describing. He spent most of the day in bed, and the rest on the toilet. The following morning, I found him facedown at the breakfast table. Seeing him there, I felt the first spike of real fear—a fear that would stay with me for months.

By early evening, Dad’s temperature was climbing. I called 999 (the U.K.’s equivalent of 911) and got an automated message instead of an emergency-services operator. That really shook me. When I finally got through to an operator, she told me there was “a wait” on ambulances. Hours passed before paramedics finally arrived to take Dad to the hospital.

I remember obsessing, when the ambulance came, about the need to pack his “useful bag.” Dad never goes anywhere without his useful bag. I put a clementine and a pack of blueberries in it, and rushed around in a panic because I couldn’t find his phone charger. The paramedics were kind. “He’ll be fine,” one of them said. Then they lifted Dad into the ambulance and closed the door. It sat there, doors closed, for about 10 more minutes. I stress-smoked a cigarette. Then, at 11 p.m. on the dot, they drove away.

When Dad first caught COVID-19, his chance of survival was statistically decent—somewhere between 90 and 99 percent, from what I could figure out during the hours I spent in the dark, obsessively reading research papers. When he was admitted to the hospital, those odds roughly dropped by a third. When he was placed on oxygen support, they halved again. By the time he was rushed into the ICU in acute respiratory distress and intubated for mechanical ventilation, his odds of surviving dropped below 10 percent. The longer he was ventilated, the further they decreased.

I was locked down, alone, in Dad’s now-empty house. The darkened window of his bedroom haunted me. A catastrophic insomniac to start with, I allowed myself to become completely unmoored from the day-night cycle. I developed rituals: I pressed my lips to a childhood teddy bear for luck before going to bed each night. We have a framed telegram sent by my grandfather to my grandmother when he got back from Dunkirk, a family treasure I began touching every time I passed it, like a religious relic.