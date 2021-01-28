The Whole, Messy, Ridiculous GameStop Saga in One Sentence

Derek Thompson: Three reasons stocks are rising

One layer up, you have institutional investors, such as hedge funds, which “shorted” GameStop, or bet that the value of the stock would decline. Depending on how you look at it, short sellers are heroes of capitalism identifying rotten companies and industries on the verge of collapse, or they’re corrupt worrywarts picking on lovable, vulnerable firms. Either way, GameStop was one of the more popular targets of these hero-villains. By one metric, the company was the second-most-shorted firm out of more than 6,000 companies listed in the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. If GameStop’s stock continued to fall, as it had consistently since 2013, hedge funds that had bet against the company would have gotten even richer than they already are.

But they didn’t. That’s because, as short sellers were targeting GameStop, online investors were cooking up ways to target the short sellers. A band of Reddit users, led by a trader who goes by the YouTube name “Roaring Kitty,” had for months been eyeing GameStop as a tasty investment. Over the course of several months, they spelled out a detailed plan to buy up GameStop’s stock and push up the price, punishing the hedge funds and forcing them to cover their position by rushing to buy back shares, which would push up the stock’s value even more. This is called a “short squeeze,” and it seems to have served at least two purposes for the Reddit investors: sticking it to hedge funds and getting a little rich. Both happened. One hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, has lost at least $2 billion, while Roaring Kitty is now estimated to have made more than $13 million on his GameStop investment.

Encasing all of this is the investor craze of the past few days, as Reddit’s GameStop scheme went viral. Ordinary investors with FOMO have piled into the stock. On most days this week, GameStop was the most exchanged equity in the world, with $20 billion of trading volume daily. This perfect storm was created by the collision of a tantalizing morality play (Reddit Degenerates versus Wall Street Suits) and an age of commission-free trades on popular platforms such as Robinhood, which have converted the raw material of pandemic boredom into a juggernaut of speculation. Given the monstrous amounts of money at play, several large institutional investors—rival hedge funds, private-equity firms, billionaire tourist dollars—seem to have jumped in as well, scrambling the most simplistic David-versus-Goliath narratives.

And America’s investor underdogs might already have lost the war as the stock price ticks down. This populist revolt could reveal itself to be a disastrous bubble that offers and then quickly extinguishes the idyllic dream of democratized finance.

Breaking down the GameStop saga into these four components—the company, the short, the Reddit army, and the ensuring FOMO mania—is useful because this helps us disentangle the parts of the story that are surprisingly traditional from the parts that are actually surprising.