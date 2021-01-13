Why Are Republicans Being So Divisive?

Although the congressional Republicans complaining about divisiveness are either misjudging the moment or being disingenuous, their central premise remains true: It’s a dangerous, sad, and fractious time for the country. The fundamental question here is simple: Who is most responsible for the current division?

On the one hand, there is Trump, who spent two months lying to his supporters that the election had been stolen; called state elections officials and pressured them to throw out valid votes; tried to strong-arm the vice president into handing the election to him; summoned a crowd to Washington with the promise that January 6 would be “wild”; encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol; and then once matters had turned violent, refused for hours to condemn the assault on the Capitol or call in the National Guard, and praised the rioters. (The people who stormed the Capitol must be held to account as well, but as I’ve written, they are already facing consequences.)

On the other hand, there are those who are calling for Trump to face some punishment, using a constitutionally prescribed remedy.

Impeachment is a political as well as judicial process, as everyone remembers from Trump’s first impeachment. Although the public’s views should not be the final word—we elect representatives to make decisions, after all—they are important. Very few Republicans are willing to defend Trump’s behavior, but they insist that impeaching him would only anger and divide the American people.

There’s little evidence to back this up. Although there are deep political divides in America, polling produces a consistent story: The public blames Trump for the attempted coup and wants him to go. In a Quinnipiac poll, clear majorities say the president was responsible and should resign or be removed. An ABC News/Ipsos poll and Reuters/Ipsos poll each find the same thing.

Nonetheless, impeachment opponents keep arguing that any repercussions will further split Americans. Jordan, who was one of those who objected to certifying the Electoral College vote, even has the nerve to say the country needs unity at the same time that he continues to espouse conspiracy theories about the election—calling for healing at the same time that he pours salt into the wound.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing,” Trump said today. “For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger.”

Of course, Trump would say that. But so does Representative Tom Reed, who tells The Hill that “impeachment just inflames those that believe this election has been stolen. And it’s time to move forward.” Senator Tim Scott agrees: “An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation.”