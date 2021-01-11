Is Trump Actually Still in Control?

David A. Graham: Trump has abdicated in the face of disaster

Cracks have been showing since the midst of the riot. During the heat of the assault, leaders in Congress and in D.C. government were pleading for the National Guard to assist in the response. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, was prepared to send troops from his state. CNN reports that Trump resisted deploying the Guard, and that Pence—barricaded inside the Capitol—helped get approval. The New York Times reports on confusion and indecision among leaders including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley; the Army chief of staff; Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy; and Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. We still don’t understand why approval for the Guard was slow or how it eventually came.

There still has been little in the way of federal-government briefings on the events of January 6—nothing from the White House, and few from other federal agencies. FBI Director Christopher Wray has not spoken publicly.

A U.S. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed in the attack. But Trump has not personally offered any public condolences, and he has reportedly not called Sicknick’s family. (Pence aides say the vice president has done so.) For several days, the administration declined to lower the flag at the White House to honor the officer. Finally, yesterday, the flag was lowered. An accompanying proclamation is signed by Trump, but it’s written in proclamese, not the president’s patois. Without his Twitter account, Trump seems mute, and it’s unclear what eventually led to the flag decision, or who actually made it.

David A. Graham: America has no president

Reports about the president’s state of mind suggest that he is raging over his Twitter ban and calls for his resignation, all while consuming his customary intake of TV. He has not appeared publicly since his speech just before the riot. What meager presidential initiatives still remain, such as pardons for friends, family, and toadies, are apparently paused, though the president found time to award the Medal of Freedom to a trio of golfers and will award it as well to the New England Patriots’ coach, Bill Belichick. All of these stories require the context that, throughout his presidency, Trump has shown little interest in the work of governance.

Meanwhile, Pelosi seems to be trying to intervene in the military chain of command. In a letter to Democratic representatives last week, she reported that she had called Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.” Pelosi is right that Trump is dangerous and unhinged, but she also has no authority to tell the military not to follow a command from the president. (Nor, it’s worth noting, does Milley, whose role is lofty but advisory.)