Trump Betrays the Party of Lincoln

A century and a half ago, Lincoln faced his own electoral crises—and the principles he articulated then can still guide us today. After Lincoln’s election in 1860, and prior to his inauguration in March 1861, seven states of the Deep South seceded from the United States and formed a new nation, the Confederate States of America. The Confederacy intended to chart a novel course in human affairs. Alexander H. Stephens, its vice president, explained that it was “founded upon exactly the opposite ideas” proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence. The Confederacy’s “foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and moral condition,” Stephens announced. “This, our new Government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”

Lincoln indicted secession as an unlawful transgression of democratic norms, American constitutionalism, and the law of perpetual nationhood. Slaveholding secessionists shattered the republic because they had lost a presidential election to the Republican Party, an organization committed to curtailing the “Slave Power” and restricting the spread of human bondage. The act of disunion, Lincoln charged, “is the essence of anarchy. A majority held in restraint by constitutional checks and limitations, and always changing easily with deliberate changes of popular opinions and sentiments, is the only true sovereign of a free people. Whoever rejects it does of necessity fly to anarchy or to despotism.”

Secession violated the most basic and essential principle of democracy: the primacy of the popular will. The United States waged war against the Confederacy to prove the viability of popular government, free institutions, and electoral legitimacy. To tolerate secession as a constitutional recourse would justify future electoral minorities rejecting the outcome of free, fair elections. The fate of democracy depended on the ability of a free citizenry “to demonstrate to the world that those who can fairly carry an election can also suppress a rebellion; that ballots are the rightful and peaceful successors of bullets,” Lincoln said.

At stake was the constitutional order established by the American Founders, who, Lincoln argued, brought forth a “proposition, which had hitherto been considered, at best no better, than problematical; namely, the capability of a people to govern themselves.” The slaveholders’ rebellion exposed the precarity of that founding proposition. The survival of American democracy was not foreordained. The constitutional structure required the citizenry’s persistent respect and restraint, to prevent its deteriorating from negligence or malice. Lincoln maintained that citizenship mandated “acquiescence” to the terms of democratic elections. The people and their representatives forged a reciprocal bond to uphold the political will of the majority and to protect the constitutional rights of the minority, regardless of an election’s outcome. To do otherwise would plunge the Union, in Lincoln’s words, into “anarchy or despotism.”