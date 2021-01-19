They Should Have Taken Them at Their Word

David A. Graham: Don’t let them pretend this didn’t happen

These defections are part of a broader trend of Republicans and donors recoiling from politicians connected to the failed January 6 coup attempt, which was encouraged by President Donald Trump and many lawmakers. The backlash does not measure up to the scale of the offense, and it may not last, but it has forced some reconsiderations in Washington.

Those distancing themselves from these four lawmakers deserve particularly little credit for late epiphanies, though. As candidates and members of Congress, they were explicit and direct about what they intended. Their backers apparently didn’t believe they were serious, didn’t believe they could follow through, or cynically concluded that their more dangerous tendencies were electorally advantageous.

“Today is 1776,” Boebert tweeted the morning of January 6, then she objected to certifying Joe Biden’s victory later that day, falsely alleging “fraudulent” votes.

No one who had heard of Boebert before then should have had any illusions about her views. Everything about Boebert’s support for a violent attempt to overturn the election was telegraphed during her campaign. She defeated a Republican incumbent in a primary by complaining that he was complicit in allowing blue states to “steal” Colorado’s votes. Her political persona was built on her fondness for the open carry of firearms and her willingness to thumb her nose at the rule of law, ignoring the state’s coronavirus protocols. (This in addition to two minor charges in her past, one which was dismissed and the other resulting in a $100 fine.) She also flirted with QAnon, saying she was “very familiar” with it. “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real, because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” she said in an interview.

After his donation to Boebert came under scrutiny, Johnson, the Giants owner, issued a statement asking for his money back and condemning the insurrection. “It is often difficult to predict the future behavior of candidates and I would never have imagined that any legitimate candidate would participate in undermining the core values of our great country,” he said. This is absurd. Boebert’s actions, and their effects on January 6, were not an aberration. They were instead an unexpectedly early victory for her unhinged rhetoric.

Cawthorn is another member of the freshman class in Congress. Like Boebert, he won an upset primary victory, and like Boebert, he made his views clear during the campaign. In 2017, he posted an Instagram picture from Hitler’s vacation retreat, which he said was on his bucket list. One might write this off as mere history-buff stuff if not for other troubling material: his odd comments about converting Jews, his charge that Senator Cory Booker “aims to ruin white males running for office,” the multiple women who claimed he made unwanted sexual advances, his own misleading claim about admission to the Naval Academy.