The Other Tragedy of January 6

A revealing clue is that only eight senators were similarly inclined. We can assume that senators and members of the House of Representatives are equally partisan, equally ambitious, equally unscrupulous. Why was only 8 percent of the Senate, but nearly one-third of the House, publicly willing to embrace Trump’s poisonous rigged-election fantasy?

The answer comes down to institutional structure. No doubt the difference between a six-year term and a two-year term matters. But also important is the fact that senators are accountable to entire states, whereas representatives are accountable only to relatively small districts. Many of these districts are so politically homogeneous—due either to gerrymandering or to more organic self-sorting—that whoever wins a party primary is guaranteed to win the general election. Party primaries, unlike competitive general elections, notoriously select for the most extreme candidates.

This difference between the House and the Senate has profound consequences. Senators, who must speak to a state’s general population, must seek to persuade many who are not already convinced. The skill of persuasion requires them to learn to appreciate and marshal facts. Facts are what we have in common, even when we otherwise disagree. That is why democracy, which is built on disagreement, requires a commitment to truth.

But representatives who come from gerrymandered or hyper-partisan districts do not suffer this constraint. They must convince only the audience of ideological zealots who turn out to vote in primaries. Representatives from such districts are thus rewarded for stoking the fires of fantasy, rather than for negotiating the trials of disagreement. To the extent that their districts’ elections turn on the judgment of those who do not care about truth, members of Congress will lack any incentive to appreciate and marshal facts. We now know that at least 139 House Republicans likely represent such districts.

If the federal government were to require these districts to become competitive, primaries would select for candidates who are able to win general elections. Like senators, they would have to learn to inhabit a common world of facts in order to persuade others in the face of disagreement. Because Congress must reapportion the House after the 2020 census, it could also easily require states to draw districts that are competitive. There are many ways to do this: by counter-gerrymandering, by designing multimember districts, by establishing various forms of ranked voting, and so on.

No doubt, however, such a reform would be painful. Many members of Congress come from safe districts on both sides of the aisle. How many of them will have the political courage to unsettle the security of their own employment?