Nihilism Is Destroying Our Democracy

David Frum: Trump crosses a bright-red line

It’s hard to listen to Trump’s conversation with Raffensperger without concluding that the president sincerely believes he triumphed over Biden in November. Maybe some of his backers in the House and Senate really think this to be true as well. But Hawley and Cruz, both of whom enjoyed legal educations at some of the nation’s most elite institutions and went on to clerk at the Supreme Court, are taking this path not as a matter of conviction but as a matter of political expediency—perhaps calculating that backing Trump one final time could boost their presidential prospects in 2024. Hawley is suggesting that the election was stolen even though he “surely knows this isn’t true,” an acquaintance of the senator’s told The Atlantic’s Peter Wehner. Cruz, meanwhile, seemed irritated by the outrage over his proposal, complaining about “angry language” from those worried about his gambit’s long-term effects on the health of democracy.

In Cruz’s telling, he is behaving reasonably, and Democrats are responding with unmerited hysteria. This framing is a political calculation, of course, but it’s also revealing. For Trump’s Republican enablers, cynically contesting the electoral vote is now a normal part of the push-and-pull of politics—so the uproar from Democrats and others concerned about the integrity of the election is out of proportion. Democracy, in this view, is a bargaining chip like any other. Enthusiastic enablers of Trump such as Cruz and Hawley have unmoored themselves from the values that make possible a government by and for the people—what might be called civic virtue.

The recording of Trump’s call with Raffensperger is striking for how precisely it recreates his most egregious previous efforts to use the power of the presidency for his personal advantage. His vague threats to Raffensperger—warnings that a failure to investigate supposed fraud would be “a big risk” for the secretary of state, hints that “because of what you’ve done to the president, a lot of people aren’t going out to vote” in the Georgia runoff—recall his request to the president of Ukraine (“I’d like you to do us a favor, though”), which ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment. The similarity is so great that the release of the Raffensperger tape has led to calls for Congress to impeach Trump a second time.

The Trump administration is a case study in what happens when someone devoid of morals or any sense of civic responsibility assumes the presidency. For that reason, it’s also a demonstration of how foundational that sense of responsibility is to the functioning of the republic. James Madison famously wrote that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary”—but he also argued that people are capable of virtues justifying “esteem and confidence,” and that “Republican government presupposes the existence of these qualities in a higher degree than any other form.” This presupposition is reflected in the presidential oath of office, through which the president pledges to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States” and “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.”