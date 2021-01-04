Some Republicans Have Finally Found a Line They Won’t Cross

David Frum: Trump crosses a bright-red line

The Trump presidency, especially its denouement, ranks among the most debasing eras in the history of American politics. And the debasement wasn’t confined to just the Trump administration.

Day after day, corrupt act after corrupt act, leaders of the Republican Party, with a few morally conscientious exceptions, were in lockstep. The large majority of Republicans indulged the president, supported him, and defended him; those who knew better lied for him, they made excuses for him, and they cowered before him. They overlooked his crimes and his cruelty. Elected representatives quivered at the thought that he might tweet critically of them. In one of the most craven political performances in generations, Senator Ted Cruz, who in 2016 saw Trump mock his wife and link his father to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, volunteered to represent one of the president’s crazed lawsuits before the Supreme Court. (The Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit.)

Trump went places they never thought he would, and they followed right along. Some did so out of fear; others did so out of vaulting ambition. Some did so reluctantly; others did so enthusiastically. But they never broke with him.

Until now.

It is surely significant and contemptible that this week, as in the weeks before it, we’re likely to see a majority of Republicans in the House and nearly a quarter of the Republicans in the Senate try to subvert democracy in a way no one has ever quite done before in the United States. But this also needs to be said: We have at long last found an ethical line that at least some Republicans in Congress won’t cross in order to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump. Finally, Mitt Romney won’t be standing alone. Others are joining him, and a few are distinguishing themselves by a plainspoken commitment to democracy over partisan advantage.

Speaking out at this very late hour hardly qualifies these Republicans, other than Romney, as profiles in courage. On the basis of the track record of Republicans in elected office over the past four years, I have little doubt that if Trump had beaten Biden, almost none would have stood up to him, regardless of his transgressions. But in less than 20 days, Trump will be an ex-president, and sedition is something that makes most of even today’s Republicans think twice. Trump’s defeat has created space for a majority of Senate Republicans to finally break free of him.

Many will be tempted to refuse to welcome aboard or forgive those whom they consider “Vichy Republicans,” collaborators of Trump, because they didn’t confront him when it most mattered. Instead, they often cheered him on. Critics of Republicans who stood with Trump over the past four years will rightly point out that the nihilistic attacks on our democratic institutions we’re now witnessing were very nearly inevitable, given Trump’s sociopathic qualities. The conduct of many Republicans during the Trump era amounted to willful blindness.